Date Leeds United hope to avoid revealed along with Premier League and Championship start dates in 2024/25

The EFL Championship fixtures for the upcoming 2024/25 season will be announced on Wednesday, June 26 at 9am - but Leeds United hope by then, that date means little to them.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th May 2024, 18:02 BST
Leeds are three games from a return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs but have a three-in-four chance of returning to play a 46-match season once again next term.

Should Daniel Farke's men defeat semi-final opponents Norwich City, a spot in the play-off final versus Southampton or West Bromwich Albion awaits on Sunday, May 26.

Exactly a month on from the oft-coined 'richest game in football', the EFL will announce the fixture lists for clubs in the Championship during 2024/25. Failure to promote this season and Leeds will need to pay attention to the EFL's release on June 26.

However, victory in the play-offs at the sixth attempt would mean Leeds discover their 2024/25 fixture list a week earlier on Tuesday, June 18 at 9am, when the Premier League announces their schedule.

The 2024/25 Championship season is due to kick-off over the weekend of 10/11 August, 2024. This likely means the competition opener will take place on Friday, August 9 in line with Sky Sports' broadcasting preferences on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

Next season's Premier League campaign, meanwhile, gets underway on the weekend of 17/18 August, which is the competition Leeds' players, staff and fans all hope to be taking part in.

