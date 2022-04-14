Date announced for potential Leeds United international showdown
A date has bee announced for a potential international showdown between Leeds United team mates in search of a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Whites captain Liam Cooper's Scotland team have been given a date for their World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final against Ukraine which will take place at Hampden Park on Wedesat, June 1.
The winners of that re-arranged tie will then take on a Wales outfit of which United's Dan James and Tyler Roberts are part of the squad in a winner-takes-all play-off in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.
Whoever goes through out of the Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will then be in the sae group as England, the United States and Iran in Qatar, meaning another potential international battle between Whites team mates.