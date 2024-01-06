Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough are flying high in third place in the League One table and Ferguson says he is relishing the prospect of now facing a Leeds side sat fourth in the division which his side are hoping to play in next term. By then, Ferguson believes the Whites might well be in the Premier League, the Peterborough boss expecting Daniel Farke’s side to be “not far away” in the battle for promotion from the Championship to the second tier.

The Peterborough boss has served up plenty of praise for Leeds ahead of Sunday’s visit, admitting that Leeds possess more quality and that the Whites have “a lot of boxes ticked” under double-promotion winning boss Farke.

Ferguson, though, has highlighted similarities between the two teams and has urged his side to have respect but “no fear” in the bid to execute Peterborough’s cup plan.

POSH PLAN: From Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson, above. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

Speaking to Posh+, ahead of Sunday’s third round contest, Ferguson declared: “I'm looking forward to it. It's a great game. When the tie was made you are thinking 'okay, we will get the league programme out of the way and deal with that and then we can look forward to Sunday.'

"We have managed to do well in the league, had a good December so now we can really look forward to this game. It will be full house, great atmosphere. They are a very good team, a very, very good team. They have real pace in their team and a real identity to how they want to play - similar to us – when I say similar to us in terms of formation wise, the pace they have got upfront.

"Listen, they are ahead of us, clearly, because at the moment as you would expect. We went through the out of possession stuff in terms of we are going to have to be really switched on, there's certain things they do very, very well and clear patterns and movements that we have gone through. But we will give it our best shot, simple as that."

Pressed on United’s squad strength in depth, Ferguson reasoned: "The Championship will test you in terms of squad size, the finances in that league, a team that are trying to get back into the Premiership. They are not going to be far away you wouldn't have thought and are going very well.