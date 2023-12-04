Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is relishing the prospect of facing Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has served up praise for both Leeds United and the club's supporters in sizing up January's FA Cup tie.

Leeds were handed a trip to League One highflyers Peterborough in Sunday's third round draw as the Whites were drawn away from home in the FA Cup for a record 13th time in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest will be played over the first full weekend in January and several elements of the tie have left Posh boss Ferguson beaming. The Peterborough manager admitted United's fans would sell out whatever allocation they were given for a game which he hopes will be televised as Posh face a side he has plenty of respect for.

“I’m very happy with the draw,” said Ferguson, as quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph. “If you’re going to get a home draw you want it against a team that will attract a full house and help to generate a great atmosphere.

"And Leeds will do that. They’ll sell out whatever allocation they are given. They are a massive club who are going really well. It will be a different game to what we are used to, but we will have a chance of going through. It should be a great occasion.