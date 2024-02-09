Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darko Gyabi admits having his former Leeds United teammate Adam Forshaw with him at Plymouth Argyle has been a huge help. Gyabi made the move to Home Park last month on a loan until the end of the season after struggling for first-team minutes at Elland Road.

So far, the midfielder has been heavily involved under Ian Foster, helping the club to go four games unbeaten in the Championship and pick up their first away win of the season. In fact, the only action he's missed since joining the Pilgrims is in the FA Cup, with Plymouth being drawn and eventually losing to his parent club Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a few days after making his debut for the club, the 19-year-old, who turns 20 next week, was joined on the south coast by Forshaw, who he spent a season alongside at Elland Road. The experienced Forshaw was allowed to join up with the newly promoted side after seeing his contract with Norwich City terminated, and he has partnered Gyabi in the middle of the park in his two outings for the club so far.

"I knew Ads before I got here," Gyabi told Plymouth Live. "When I first went to Leeds he was one of the players who helped me, to be fair.

"He showed me around, on the pitch gave me some advice and to be playing with him again I wasn't expecting it but I think it's good it has happened. He's obviously a top player, experienced and it has been really helpful."

On his time in Devon, Gyabi added: "It has been good so far, coming in and settling down with new players, and some players that I also had an idea of as well. Everybody around me has been helpful. Bali (Mumba) helped me find a church. A lot of the other boys helped me as well in terms of apartments and everything else. It's good. When you are a young player coming into a new team you want to feel comfortable. It has been really easy for me to settle in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad