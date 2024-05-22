Danny Mills hands Leeds United play-off final warning as ex-White backs Daniel Farke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news ahead of the Championship play-off final

The countdown to the Championship play-off final is on and in just a few days Leeds United will be making the journey down to the capital. The Whites take on Southampton for a spot in the Premier League and while Daniel Farke's side know they will have their work cut out at Wembley Stadium, the bookies make them the slight favourites to win promotion.

The manager will be working hard at Thorp Arch this week to ensure his players are ready for Sunday’s showdown but ahead of the contest, the Yorkshire Evening Post rounds up some of the Leeds United news .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Sharpe's Farke belief

Leeds United must get behind Daniel Farke whether they win promotion or not this weekend, says former White Lee Sharpe. The Whites are now potentially just 90 minutes away from an immediate return to the Premier League after spending just one season in the second tier.

Farke was hired by the Whites to help them regain their top flight status and a win on Sunday would see that target met, allowing the club to kick on and off the field as a Premier League club. Miss out on Sunday, though, and Leeds will be destined to spend another season in the Championship.

Whatever happens, Sharpe believes Farke is the right man to lead the club forward next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t keep changing managers and Farke has done a top job this year," Sharpe told Football League World, via William Hill. "Leeds only just missed out on automatic promotion, and you need consistency to drive long-term success.

“Farke has proven he can succeed at this level and must be given another shot at promotion if Leeds don’t make it. Some good young players are coming through and some players may have to leave, but I would be very confident, if Leeds don’t make it, they go up next year.”

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Mills' play-off final verdict

Leeds United are Danny Mills' favourites to win promotion to the Premier League this weekend, if they can handle the occasion. The Whites failed to beat Southampton over the course of the regular season but they finished three points and a place ahead of the Saints in the table having missed out on promotion on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, Leeds are the bookies' pick to claim the final spot in next season's Premier League line-up and Mills, who had four seasons as a player at Elland Road, believes they deserve that tag.

"Leeds are probably just about favourites, although Southampton have played very well this season. It will be a massive game, there’ll be a raucous atmosphere,” he told Sky Sports.