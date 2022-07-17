Danny Ings defends nature of Aston Villa v Leeds United clash and sends message to Whites player

Ings scored the only goal of the game in Sunday's pre-season friendly by beating Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier with a second-half penalty but the contest was marred by an injury to 16-year-old Whites midfielder Gray.

The teen was injured by a strong tackle from John McGinn just five minutes after Gray was booked himself for a firm challenge on Emi Buendia which left Gray incensed as he looked to have won the ball.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford was also particularly irked by one high challenge from Diego Carlos who Bamford then caught late shortly afterwards whilst Diego Llorente was charged to the ground by Leon Bailey in the first half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'GOING FOR IT': Aston Villa striker Danny Ings battles it out with Leeds United defender Robin Koch during Sunday's pre-season friendly against the Whites in Brisbane. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Tyrone Mings also escaped any punishment for several late tackles as part of a contest in which the Whites double midfield pivot of Tyler Adams and Marc Roca also produced feisty displays.

Ings, though, said the fixture just provided a case of two sides giving their all in pre-season and sent a message of best wishes to injured teen Gray.

"I didn't think that there was anything malicious in the game," said Ings.

"I just think it's again two Premier League sides, kind of going at it and pre-season or in the season, it's always competitive.

"You know, everybody wants to win.

"As I say there was nothing that was malicious.