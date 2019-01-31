Daniel James undergoing Leeds United medical after club agree deal with Swansea City

Daniel James is undergoing a medical with Leeds United after the club agreed a deal for the Swansea City winger.

James travelled to Yorkshire last night in anticipation of Leeds and Swansea finalising a transfer and he is on the verge of completing a move before tonight’s deadline.

The 21-year-old, who Leeds have been chasing throughout the January window, was the subject of a £5m bid by United but is expected to join on loan after complex negotiations between the two teams.

Speaking this afternoon, Marcelo Bielsa said the arrival of James would be a "significant transfer” as Leeds worked to beat the clock and tie him down before this evening's 11pm cut-off.

In a surprising development, United have been negotiating a loan to the end of this season which includes an obligation to sign James on a permanent basis if the club win promotion to the Premier League.

United were willing to to pay a £5m up-front fee as part of a full-time deal including add-ons but were unable to get Swansea to take that offer during an intense round of talks yesterday.

A permanent move in the summer will earn Swansea more than £5m and Leeds are set to pay the Welsh club a loan fee as part of today's agreement.

Speaking at Thorp Arch today, Bielsa said: “So far I don't have any news about transfers. I know that both clubs are negotiating but I don't know anything for sure.

“Victor Orta (United’s director of football) chose James and I accepted the player shown to me. I agree with the fact that this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team.

“If he comes it will be a significant transfer. If he doesn't come then we will find solutions.”

Leeds and Swansea have been haggling over a price for James for the past week.

City were reluctant to lose the talented winger but have been under pressure to raise funds to ease the financial pressure placed on them by relegation from the Premier League.

James indicated to the board at the Liberty Stadium that he wanted to take the move to West Yorkshire and he arrived at Thorp Arch in the past hour.

He is set to become Leeds’ second first-team signing of the January window, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.