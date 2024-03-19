Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italy international Gnonto notched his eighth goal of the season on Sunday afternoon as Leeds saw off Millwall at Elland Road, starting the game ahead of James as has been the case on several occasions since the turn of the year.

Having replaced the young winger during the second half, though, it was the turn of the Welshman - who is expected to win his 50th cap for the country this week - to find the back of the net, as James netted his 12th of the campaign.

The more experienced of the two has contributed to eight Leeds goal in all competitions since the beginning of 2024 with five goals and three assists, despite missing a handful of games through injury. Meanwhile, Gnonto has also played a part in eight United goals during the same period, scoring seven and assisting once. Only Patrick Bamford (10) and Georginio Rutter (12) have contributed to Leeds goals more often in 2024 than the pair of diminutive wide-men.

Therefore, with Bamford up front, Georginio in the No. 10 role and Crysencio Summerville on the left flank, that only leaves the opposite side for one of Gnonto or James to occupy in Farke's first-choice starting XI - but the German doesn't see the conundrum as a selection headache, per se.

"I tell you what, in 20 years no-one will remember how many minutes DJ or Willy played," Farke told reporters after Leeds' 2-0 win over Millwall. "[Nobody will remember] if he was there with 60 minutes on the pitch or just 36 minutes on the pitch or how many goals or how many assists they have - but everyone will remember when we are there with a legendary season.

"We are playing football, we want to be successful as a team, as a unit, and for that everyone has to accept that he can't be on the pitch each and every moment, but when you are on the pitch, give everything to defend the shirt and be there for the group and show big unity.

"What I like most is that even the players on the bench, [they are] so positive in the dressing room and give a hug to perhaps the player who is playing in his position and gives him some support and some backing - this is exactly the mentality that you need to have."

The mood at Thorp Arch, and Elland Road on matchdays, remains overwhelmingly positive as Leeds enter the final stretch of the campaign. Eight games remain of the regular 46-game Championship schedule and for the duration of the international break at least, Farke's side will continue at the top of the table having ousted Leicester City, which could prove only temporary due to the Foxes' game-in-hand, but will no doubt serve as motivation and a psychological boost.