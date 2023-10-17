LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Archie Gray of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on October 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Whites boss Daniel Farke expressly stated his wish prior to the commencement of October’s international break that Gray, who has undertaken a first-team role at Elland Road this season, would not be required in each of England’s three U19 Euro qualifiers.

Despite this, Gray was selected to start by Three Lions youth coach Simon Rusk in each of their games versus Montenegro, Wales and Austria, as they bid to qualify for next summer’s tournament. Winners in 2022, England’s Under-19 group failed to qualify for this summer’s competition and had drawn against Montenegro and Wales before playing out a stalemate versus Austria in their final fixture of this international break.

Gray was called up to England’s Under-19 group for the first time last month, but was prevented from joining Rusk’s squad due to a slight fitness concern. This time around, Gray was permitted by the club to join England’s 19s, although Farke will be disappointed his prodigious youngster has been deemed necessary to start each fixture.

Leeds are keen to manage the 17-year-old’s senior involvement carefully as he transitions from junior football into the rigours of a full Championship season.

“Yes, he will go away,” the Leeds manager said, after the Whites’ 2-1 win versus Bristol City, a game in which Gray featured at right-back. “If I'm honest, I would love to put him into cotton wool, but we also have to respect that there are sometimes also bigger ambitions that we can't hide [from] him right now.

“He has so many games right now really on a proper adult level. We prefer that he is called up for the proper Three Lions but that's a bit too soon. So we have to wait a bit and calm everything down but he will definitely go away [with England U19s].

"Hopefully he doesn't have to play all three games I think this time around.

“Hopefully he comes back without an injury. But the good thing is with him he's blessed with a good body and also has good endurance and hopefully it's also beneficial,” Farke added.

England drew each of their qualification games, finishing third in the group, meaning they will rely on other third-placed nations ending with lower points tallies in order to progress to the second qualification stage. The second half of their final qualifying match against Austria was delayed due to a floodlight failure at the DG Arena in Podgorica, but was quickly resolved. It left England knowing that a draw would not be enough as they entered into the final ten minutes of the game, having seen Montenegro defeat Wales 3-0, a game which had kicked off at the same time.

Gray has been deployed at right-back and central midfield during his international outings this month, all of which have been played in Montenegro, proving especially versatile for both club and country, featuring across both positions from start to finish in each fixture. Leeds are unlikely to have officially requested Gray’s minutes be limited this month, but will pay close attention to the teenager’s condition on his return to Thorp Arch later this week.

The 17-year-old has played over 800 league minutes this season, more than every other United outfielder, except for ever-presents Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk.