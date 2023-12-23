All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they take on promotion rivals Ipswich Town at Elland Road.

Leeds United are back in action at lunchtime today (Saturday) and what a game it is set up to be. The Whites take on automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town in their final game before Christmas, and they can ill-afford to lose.

Daniel Farke's men are already 10 points behind the Tractor Boys, and they won't want to fall further behind over the festive period. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton's prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has locked in his predictions for this weekend, and he is backing a draw between Leeds and Ipswich. He wrote: “This is a very big game. Is it must-win for Leeds even now? Quite possibly. The gap is 10 points, and with Ipswich up against Leicester on Boxing Day, that could change very quickly.

“Ipswich will have been frustrated not to find a way to beat Norwich last time out. The hoodoo against their fierce rivals continued even in the position of strength they are currently in. They will play to win this, but Kieran McKenna will be very happy with a draw, which I think he’ll get. Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Ipswich.“

Palmer on Farke 'decision'

Former Leeds man Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on a reported transfer decision from Daniel Farke. He told Football League World: “It’s been reported that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will not entertain any loan offers for Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt.

“I’m not surprised by Daniel’s decision. Of course, he would like both players to get game time and keep improving and learning but his priority is promotion for Leeds United back to the Premier League. They currently sit third in the Championship going into the second half of the season, 10 points off an automatic place.

