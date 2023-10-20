Daniel Farke’s Leeds United tinkering occupies minds as Whites fans predict counter-attack ‘undoing’

Daniel Farke and players at full time. Leeds United v Bristol City. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson 7 October 2023.

ANDY RHODES

After the latest international break, Daniel Farke and Leeds United will be hoping to pick up where they left off at one of the manager’s former clubs.

Farke enjoyed great success with Norwich City and he will be hoping to emulate those promotions with the Whites. Disregarding the opening weeks of the season when the United squad was fully in transition, Leeds have been one of the most consistent performers, up there with Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, maintaining this form will be tough for all sides in a division like the Championship. Farke appears to have found the perfect balance in attack with his forward players, while his defence is looking more solid by the week. This hasn’t stopped the German from tinkering with his preferred line-up so we may see changes again here. Other players are close to returning to fitness with Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton back in first-team contention. Leeds and Norwich have often contested close-fought battles across the divisions. Let’s hope for more moments reminiscent of Jermaine Beckford, Joe Gelhardt and others.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1.

NEIL GREWER

I see this as a winnable game but also the type of game where a point may prove a good result. Daniel Farke has surprised most supporters with recent team selections so tomorrow’s selections in defence will again be interesting. I see Pascal Strujk retaining his place alongside Joe Rodon with Sam Byram at left-back but right-back is the question position with Luke Ayling no longer a certainty.

Farke may elect for Jamie Shackleton’s pace ahead of Ayling’s experience. Last time out, Archie Gray was excellent at right-back but I feel Shackleton would have played there if fit. We are also over the apparent barrier of Liam Cooper/Ayling being selected to be team captain with Struijk fulfilling the role last time and the team winning.

Up front, I see no selection changes as whilst the debate continues as to Joel Piroe’s best position, this is currently irrelevant with Georginio Rutter in such terrific form and Piroe continuing to score. Norwich will be attack-minded, which will suit us, and I expect our blistering pace in attack to be their undoing.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slight unknown for the trip to Norwich City is just how much the international games have taken out of our players.

So many of our regular starting XI were involved at various levels for their countries that it’s possible we might see changes made by Daniel Farke. Norwich have had a mixed start to the season but they currently sit only two places and two points below Leeds in the table.

Their main issue has been in defence where they have conceded 19 goals; only four teams have conceded more. That statistic is slightly skewed by a 6-2 drubbing they got down at Plymouth and a 4-4 draw at Southampton.At Carrow Road they have won four of their five league games, the one reverse coming against Leicester City in mid-September. It will be a close game with probably only a single goal separating the sides if indeed there is to be a winner. So, I’m sitting on the fence again, and, much as we could do with another win to make sure we keep pace with the top two, a draw in Norfolk would be a decent result.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

The international break is over so it’s back to proper football at the weekend. Leeds return to face two testing away games at Norwich City tomorrow and Stoke City the following Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not expecting any changes if everybody is fit. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk look a good fit in central defence, in the middle Ethan Ampadu may be the signing of the Championship alongside one of the best players to come out of the academy Archie Gray. The front four speak for themselves, they are quality and to have some game changers on the bench is a definite bonus. I’m not having it that Patrick Bamford is past his prime and best.

He still, when fit, has something to offer and Dan James has shown this season he is up there with assists this season and scored against Bristol City last time out. Jaidon Anthony also has impressed when starting or coming on as a substitute. Norwich have only one win in five so Leeds will go into the game in confident mood, but will be mindful that Southampton had a similar record but still claimed three points against us. A draw would be a good result, a win would be a bonus.

Prediction: Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Daniel Farke returns to Norwich City tomorrow, the scene of his former triumphs and tribulations. The Canaries have lost their last two games, both away from home, but did win on their previous appearance at Carrow Road. They sit just two points behind the Whites, so at least a draw is needed if Leeds are to keep heading in the right direction. Norwich are managed by our old protagonist David Wagner who took Huddersfield Town to the Premier League and kept them there for a couple of seasons. Since then he had a short spell at Schalke before managing Young Boys of Switzerland.

Norwich therefore offers a career development opportunity for him and he will be keen to pit his wits against Farke and Leeds. The Canaries know how to find the back of the net but of the top 10 clubs in the Championship, only Southampton have conceded more goals. If the Whites can replicate the form shown against Bristol City, it could be a fascinating encounter, especially if they can avoid conceding an early goal.