Daniel Farke could be without Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk as Leeds United take on Cardiff City this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke faces something of a selection headache this weekend as he contemplates who to select in his Leeds United backline. The Whites travel to face Cardiff City this weekend and they are expected to do so without Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk, who are both struggling with injuries.

Struijk, who has been instrumental this season, has picked up an adductor problem, while Liam Cooper is suffering from a groin issue and is rated as a large doubt. The manager might have a decision to make at the back, then, with someone likely needing to step in and play alongside Joe Rodon at the centre of defence. Here's a look at four options Farke may well be mulling over ahead of the trip to South Wales.

Ethan Ampadu

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his obvious value in the middle of the park, Ampadu appears to be the most obvious option to fill in at centre-back. The Wales international played the role at Peterborough United in the FA Cup last weekend, despite Liam Cooper being on the bench, and he may well stay put for the trip to Cardiff.

Ampadu does have plenty of defensive experience having spent significant chunks of his career playing as a defender. In fact, prior to his move to Elland Road in the summer, it was the position he had played most in his career.

As such, if selected, he'll slot into the backline seamlessly alongside his international teammate Rodon. However, such a decision will surely alter Leeds' midfield dynamic and Ampadu's absence in the middle could be felt.

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell has spent much of the season on the peripheries of Daniel Farke's first-team squad and judging by the manager's pre-match press conference comments, that doesn't look like changing this weekend. Farke spoke at length about the young centre-back insisting he would not be selected until a solution is found regarding the focus of Cresswell, who has been linked with loan moves this month, and his place within the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ball is in his court," Farke said on Thursday. "We spoke about this, we use January right now, you either find a solution, that you want to play for a different club or you come to me and tell me 'I'm happy to be number four and totally committed and I know I have to wait for my chance and to have to work for it each and every day in training and when there is a chance I'm excited and play with enthusiasm in order to make the next step'."

The manager added: "He won't be picked for myself until he's mentally ready or there's a different solution."

Unless something changes in the next couple of days, then, it's fair to say Cresswell probably won't be considered as an option, despite being the natural choice.

Ilia Gruev

Gruev has struggled for opportunities in a Leeds shirt this season, with his run out last weekend at Peterborough being just his third appearance in a Farke starting XI. More often than not he has been used off the bench in order to provide fresh legs during the final few minutes of contests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Leeds fans haven't seen it yet, the Bulgarian has the ability to play in the backline. Gruev has regularly been used as a centre-back by his national team and could be a seen as an option by Farke, should he wish to utilise Ampadu's abilities in the middle of the park in Cardiff.

Leo Hjelde

Like Cresswell, Hjelde has struggled to convince Farke that he deserves opportunities in the first-team this season. The Norwegian did actually start the campaign in the Whites' starting XI, taking on the left-back role as Leeds found themselves struggling for full-back options. But, he was replaced at half-time in the season opener - against Cardidd - and it was the same story in the Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.