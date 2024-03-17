Wilfried Gnonto scores Leeds United's first in their 2-0 win over Millwall

Leeds United moved to the top of the Championship table as they beat Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. With Leicester City taking a break from the league to focus on the FA Cup this weekend, Leeds had the chance to knock the Foxes off their perch and they duly delivered.

Wilfried Gnonto got the ball rolling for Leeds in what was a dominant and controlled first half performance, hitting the back of the net with a powerful effort from the edge of the area. Substitute Dan James grabbed the second for Leeds as he capitalised on some fine work from Georginio Rutter to deliver from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result extends Leeds' unbeaten run to 12 wins from 13 games and it means as the league grinds to a halt for the final international break of the season, Daniel Farke's Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the tree.

Farke named an unchanged line-up to face the Lions, which was hardly a surprise given the impressive performance they turned in at Sheffield Wednesday nine days prior and the Whites seized control from the off against Millwall, dictating play, moving the ball well and frustrating the visitors early when in possession.

Crysencio Summerville, who had drawn a blank in five successive games leading into the contest, fancied his chances in attacking areas and showed no hesitation in letting fly at every opportunity. He saw two efforts deflected wide inside the first 13 minutes before bursting into the box to get himself on the end of a chance Patrick Bamford created with some smart play through the middle.

Capitalising on a mistake from Joe Bryan, Bamford burst away from the Millwall backline before hitting a heavy pass wide to the supporting Gnonto. The Italian held the ball up to the back post for Summerville but he was crowded out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were growing with confidence as the first half wore on, though, dominating the ball and looking to open up the visitors. That's exactly what Gnonto did when he showed his pace to knock Georginio Rutter's pass inside and beat his man before hitting a side-footed effort beyond Sarkic with venom.

It was a lead United deserved and they came close to bagging a second moments later as Junior Firpo's deflected pullback had Sarkic scrambling across his goal line. Summerville stung the Lions' custodian's palms in the closing stages of a first half in which Leeds enjoyed 75 per cent of possession.

Leeds picked up where they left off after the break in terms of their control of the ball, moving it well and looking pick holes in the Lions backline. Summerville and Junior Firpo certainly succeeded in doing that as they combined down the left before the latter picked out Rutter in the middle.

The Frenchman worked Sarkic with a close range effort before seeing a follow up effort turned onto the post by the Millwall stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions had their moments in the second half to just remind Leeds of the danger they possess with Jack Cooper and Michael Obafemi going close. But Farke's side hammered home their dominance as James found the all important second.

The substitute had Rutter to thank as the forward secured his second assist of the game by holding off the defender to latch onto a throughball and pick out the wide open James on the edge of the six-yard box. James delayed his effort coolly before finding the back of the net through a crowd of scrambling defenders.