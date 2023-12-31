Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is certain that Pascal Struijk’s latest injury will not keep him out of action for long and hopes the defender might even be available against Birmingham City.

Struijk has become a mainstay of Farke’s back four, taking on a huge deal of responsibility when it comes to Leeds’ passing game and forming a solid partnership with Joe Rodon. Farke has also handed the 24-year-old the captain’s armband on a dozen occasions, with club skipper Liam Cooper not in the side. Prior to Friday night’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion Struijk had missed just one game this season through a hernia operation, but he was absent at the Hawthorns due to a fresh groin problem.

“Sadly, it was serious enough at least that he missed the game today,” said Farke. “A few weeks ago he had his hernia surgery and with so many games in such a short period of time, he felt some problems in this region, his adductors a little bit. It was not possible for him to train yesterday or travel. Having spoken to the doctors after the game, I hope it has improved and in the next 48 hours.”

Farke is keen to welcome Struijk back to the line-up, if possible, when Birmingham visit Elland Road on New Year’s Day, but in any case he is not concerned that the Dutchman will be missing for a substantial period of time. Farke said: “I hope to have him available for the next home game, but we have to wait for the assessment in the next days. It won’t be one where he is out for weeks, just a question whether he makes the New Years game or the FA Cup game.”

Speaking after the 1-0 loss at the Hawthorns, Farke was unaware of any problems for Rodon, who looked in discomfort at various stages throughout the second half. The manager only noted a bang to the head sustained by the Welsh international in the first half. “No, I haven’t heard anything,” he said. “Perhaps there was an injury in the first half on his head, perhaps with a headache or whatever. I haven’t heard anything from the doctors, so we will assess him but he was capable to play 90 minutes, but I will check that out.”