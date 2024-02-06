Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farke’s men, just like in the original tie, should have been into the fifth round by the end of 90 minutes but once again failed to make the scoreline reflect their dominance. A Willy Gnonto strike, his second in two games, put the Whites in front midway through the second half but with the woodwork and goalkeeper Conor Hazard defying the visitors, an unlikely leveller came through Brendon Galloway 12 minutes from time. Extra-time and the extra quality Farke had put on the pitch in the form of his late star-studded substitutions took the game away from the Pilgrims. Goals from Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and an own goal gave the scoreline a more accurate look and put Leeds in the fifth round where they will face Chelsea or Aston Villa.

The Leeds boss was impressed with the hosts in the face of relentless pressure from his side and a ruthlessness that would not be denied. “First of all I have to say congratulations to Plymouth, a brave side who never know when they are beaten,” he said. “They found a way in both games to get their foot in the door. But it was nearly a perfect away performance, we were so dominant, created so many chances, hit the post and crossbar. In the second half we had 82 per cent possession – I can't remember one game when a team had more possession than we had, it's not possible to have more than 82 per cent. But they found a way to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"What I liked a lot was the spirit and heart of my lads. Sometimes you can think it's just the FA Cup, a replay, difficult circumstances, windy, wet, the pitch is getting worse, fate is against us, and you lose a few per centage in the will and enthusiasm. But not my lads, they showed great heart to win this. We were all in and invested so much energy and mentality. They deserve to be proud of themselves and celebrate. I'm pretty pleased with the performance but even more the soft skills to win this game.”

Pic: Willy Gnonto scored Leeds United's first goal in a 4-1 FA Cup victory at Plymouth Argyle. Pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Farke’s half-time address dealt with a few minor details on how Leeds could be even more dominant and in control but his main message was to stay calm and believe in what they were doing. Even if it took until extra-time to decide the tie, the manager was delighted to see his forwards among the goals. He said: “It's important we're competitive and also have options. I'm pleased the players who have not been too involved are there with good performances, Willy with back-to-back games with goals, but I'm quite happy that Cree is back with a goal, Georgi, it's important for their self confidence. If you want to be ambitious, you need competition and players who chip in with goals. It's good for our mood, our confidence. I'd rather have such a situation than thinking who can I go for to get a goal. I'd rather this headache.”