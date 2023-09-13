Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will have been pleased to see new signing Glen Kamara come through over 100 minutes of international action unscathed whilst away with Finland this month.

The German believes Kamara has the potential to be a big-game player for United owing to his experience with ‘Scottish giant’ Rangers. The 27-year-old joined in a £5.5 million deal towards the end of the transfer window and made his debut under Farke as a late substitute versus Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds’ boss had been reluctant to thrust the Finnish international straight into his starting line-up following his move south of the border due to the fact Kamara did not have a full pre-season with his previous club and had little time to acclimatise to life at Elland Road.

The 46-year-old was cautious over Kamara’s match-readiness but made no secret his desire to use the ex-Rangers midfielder prominently this season.

Speaking on deadline day, Farke said: “Pretty happy with the two signings in midfield because it was obvious that we needed to strengthen our squad, especially in this position because Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, they nearly had to play each and every second, even in the cup games.

“You can't rely over 46 games in the league and two cup competitions just on a 17-year-old guy as the only option for the number eight position or that Ethan Ampadu is always available.

"So, I think it was necessary to bring players in on these positions and I'm pretty pleased with Ilia [Gruev] and also Glen [Kamara], because we got players with real quality.”

Kamara’s participation for Finland during the international break, totalling 114 minutes, will offer Farke the chance to rest teenager Gray. The 17-year-old was kept at Thorp Arch this month despite a maiden call-up to England’s Under-19 group, with a ‘slight fitness concern’ cited as the reason for his withdrawal from the Young Lions’ squad.

"Glen has played for a Scottish giant, also knows how to play in front of crazy crowd and lots of pressure, they have the pressure to win each and every game, [he's] a proven international team player for Finland,” Farke added, discussing new addition Kamara.

"With Ilia, the same, proven international for Bulgaria, has played an important role for Werder Bremen at Bundesliga level so quite important. They're versatile to play in different midfield positions. They have physicality but are also good on the ball.

“These are players who are desperate to play for Leeds United, they signed a long term contract, they were desperate to be here and they have also some experience I think in the middle of the park.

"We are right now with a really solid squad and yes happy with all the signings.”