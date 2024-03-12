Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke is going the right way to earn a new contract at Leeds United but he still has one big concern to deal with. That's the belief of former Premier League defender Alan Hutton, who has highlighted Farke's record in the top flight as something he needs to overcome should the Whites be promoted from the Championship this season.

Leeds are second in the Championship at present, with Friday night's win over Sheffield Wednesday being enough to see them move to within three points of league leaders Leicester City. With nine games to go, then, United, who haven't lost since December, are favourites to go up automatically for many and the work Farke has done at Elland Road is rightly being lauded.

Hutton, though, knows the German has struggled to find traction when stepping up to the Premier League, having done so on two previous occasions with Norwich City. Of course, Farke has to get Leeds over the line this season first, but should Leeds go up, the pundit believes next season at Elland Road could be intriguing.

“I can see him being there for a long time,” Hutton said in an interview with Football Insider. “As long as results keep coming, he’ll stay.

"But we’re not daft, we know how football works. If the results start to go bad and they drop off or don’t make the playoffs, it might be a different discussion. But I don’t see that happening with the form that they’re in.

“The squad they have and the way they’re playing at this moment in time – the confidence and momentum are there. Farke has done an amazing job and if he gets them promoted in first, second or through the playoffs, he deserves what is coming his way.