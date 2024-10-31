Daniel Farke welcomes back Leeds United defender in early team news disclosure after short absence
The Dominican Republic full-back sat out last Saturday's lunchtime stalemate with Bristol City having accrued five yellow cards during Leeds' opening 11 matches this season.
EFL rules stipulate a player must serve a one-match suspension if they pick up five bookings before the 19th matchday of the campaign.
Leeds supporters deemed Firpo's absence a contributing factor to United's inability to break the deadlock at Ashton Gate, although defensively Leeds still managed to restrict the Robins to few clear-cut opportunities.
Firpo has registered a significant number of assists for club and country throughout 2024, numbering 13 at the last count following October's international break.
The 28-year-old has also found himself amongst the goals over the past month, scoring Leeds' second at the Stadium of Light in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, whilst netting three on international duty for the Dominican Republic, for whom he often plays in a more advanced, attacking role.
Leeds will, however, be without fellow full-back Jayden Bogle this weekend, who serves his own one-match suspension for five yellow cards. Joe Rodon is another player close to the suspension threshold with four bookings to his name.
United are joint-second on 23 points in the Championship table, looking to close the five-point gap on league leaders Sunderland with victory over Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.
Firpo is expected to make an immediate return to the starting line-up following his short hiatus from action with Sam Byram deputising at right-back in Bogle's absence.