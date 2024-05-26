Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United head into an uncertain summer after missing out on promotion

Sky Sports pundit Troy Deeney believes the next 24 hours could be critical for Leeds United as they head into an uncertain summer. Leeds were beaten 1-0 in the Championship play-off final on Sunday as Southampton claimed the final spot available in next season's Premier League line-up with an Adam Armstrong effort proving to be the difference at Wembley.

As such, after failing to reach their goal of promotion, Daniel Farke's side must come to terms with the fact they will be competing in the second tier of English football once more next season. The club will continue to receive parachute payments from the Premier League but missing out on promotion will leave Elland Road decision makers having to cut their cloth accordingly this summer.

Players may have to be sold then in order to pay off transfer fee debts and some of those could be pivotal members of Daniel Farke's starting XI. Deeney is of the opinion that as many as 'four or five' could be sold this summer but the former Watford man also insists that the club must act quickly to formulate a strategy through the next few days and weeks in order to give themselves the best chance of bouncing back and going one better.

"It should do," Deeney told Sky Sports when asked if the agony of Sunday will act as motivation next season. "I think for Leeds as a whole it's a big summer for them in identifying what they're going to do.

"They're probably going to lose four or five players so, are they going to stay young because the argument from today will be they need a bit of experience to get them over the line, or they stick to what they're doing and say 'this is how it's going to keep going.'

"Ninety points is great but this is a winning game, it's about winning. We've been there when you lose and everyone of them now from managers to physios, they're questioning themselves and it becomes a really long summer.