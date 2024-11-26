The Whites' boss has alluded to the fact he will be forced to make selection decisions after the fixture schedule coughed up three matches in six days.

Leeds' pulsating 4-3 win over Swansea City last weekend is likely to inform Farke's lineup on Wednesday evening with the possibility of defender Max Wober making his first league start of the campaign.

Sam Byram is renowned for his 'injury CV', as Farke puts it, and with Junior Firpo serving the final game of his three-match suspension, Leeds are light at left-back if Byram is unable to complete a second consecutive 90 minutes in the space of three days.

Isaac Schmidt is also out after undergoing a hernia operation, further limiting Leeds' options at left-back.

Nevertheless, Wober did not look off the pace when he came off the bench in South Wales last Sunday and completed 90 minutes for Austria during the most recent international break earlier this month, all of which suggests he will be able to start if needed.

Out wide, even though Dan James produced two, arguably three, assists at Swansea, Farke may elect to rest him for the visit of Luton, thrusting matchwinner Willy Gnonto back into the mix. James came off during stoppage time, whilst two-goal wide-man Manor Solomon was substituted on 70 minutes as Farke seeks to rotate on the flanks to guard against excess high-speed running for any of his four first-team options.

Here is how we envisage Leeds lining up for the visit of the Hatters.

GK: Illan Meslier The Leeds No. 1 conceded three more goals last Sunday but remains Farke's first choice

RB: Jayden Bogle The defender has begun to put together some consistent displays since joining from Sheffield United this summer.

CB: Joe Rodon Not his finest display at the old stomping ground last Sunday but sufficient to see him retain his place.

CB: Pascal Struijk Stand-in skipper has played every league minute this season, and should do so once more on Wednesday night.

LB: Max Wober He mightn't make 90 minutes but Farke's decision to bring Wober on for the final stages against Swansea could indicate the possibility of a first league start in midweek.