The Colombian has spent the first half of this season on loan at the Vitality Stadium, however the Cherries have now exercised their option to buy the 24-year-old winger, parting with a fee believed to be £20 million for the player's services.

Sinisterra has signed a long-term commitment with the south coast club and leaves Elland Road having played 26 times, including a handful of appearances under Farke at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. Leeds' boss says he is entirely convinced that selling the Colombian is the right decision for the club, allowing them to conduct business in summer with the proceeds from Sinisterra's sale.

"Well, I think overall it's a good decision, a decision beneficial also for our future," Farke told reporters on Friday afternoon ahead of Leeds' game with Rotherham United this weekend. "Many, many compliments for all our main people who were involved in the negotiations in the recent weeks and more or less even the recent month because we wanted to have the perfect result for us and I think we did and it's definitely a good situation.

"I never made a secret out of it that I really rate Luis from his football point of view, he's a good player, good person, wish him really all the best and good luck but he also made it clear in the summer that he wanted to have this move.

"We wish him really all the best and there are no hard feelings at all, fingers crossed for his future but I think for us as a club it's definitely the right decision because it frees up a bit of money to do some work that we want to do in the summer and also good to bring some new and fresh energy in, instead of a player who was already here and and yes, perhaps it didn't work that great because obviously we were relegated and then he wanted to have the move."

Farke went on to use a unique analogy to describe the hypothetical situation had wantaway Sinisterra returned to Elland Road at the end of his loan deal.

"I'm always a bit careful once a player was here and wanted to go away then to bring him back in, it's a bit like - we have this in Germany - when you put the food into the microwave it never tastes that well like if it's freshly cooked.