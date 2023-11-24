Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named Georginio Rutter in his squad to face Rotherham United this evening, despite casting doubt on the Frenchman's availability in midweek.

Farke stated during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Rutter was a 'major doubt' having returned from international duty with an abdominal strain. The 21-year-old featured for Thierry Henry's French Under-21 side in November's international break, coming off the bench in a loss to Austria and was unused in a friendly defeat by South Korea.

Georginio was subject to a late fitness test over the past 48 hours and has been deemed capable of featuring in Farke's starting line-up.

Rutter is joined in attack by October's SkyBet Player of the Month Crysencio Summerville, Welsh international Dan James and Joel Piroe, who like his fellow Dutchman remained at Thorp Arch during the international fortnight.

Full team news details below.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio