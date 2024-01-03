Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says Patrick Bamford's first goal of the 2023/24 season will be 'priceless' for the 30-year-old's confidence after a difficult period in the striker's Elland Road career.

Farke praised the Whites' No. 9 following their New Year's Day triumph over Birmingham City, reiterating the importance he believes Bamford will have throughout the rest of the campaign. The Leeds striker did not make a single start during the first half of the season owing to an injury picked up on the eve of the side's opener with Cardiff City in addition to the subsequent form and availability of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

However, after back-to-back defeats in which Piroe struggled to make an impact, Bamford was called upon by Farke from the start for the visit of Birmingham and found himself on the scoresheet before half-time, breaking his duck for 2023/24.

"I'm really happy and delighted for Patrick because he had such a difficult time," Farke said. "We don't have to speak about two difficult years in total, but also this season. I think he had a really good pre-season, was more or less on the edge to start the first game, first home game of the season, then the long term injury, eight weeks out.

"With his age and with his injuries [history], we needed definitely a bit longer [for him] to be back in his normal shape," the Leeds boss added, admitting Bamford was initially central to his plans.

Instead, Bamford has had to try and play himself into contention, or rather demonstrate his ability in training given the absence of starting opportunities. Farke sympathised with the forward, saying he, too, could not find goals when coming off the bench during his own playing career, and could understand if the 30-year-old was in some way frustrated.

"He was also a bit unlucky because strikers need goals for [their] confidence, he didn't score off his many substitutions [appearances] and there was a period when he lost also a bit believing in his confidence.

"But I had a good feeling today because he looked the last three weeks really on it in training and this is exactly what you have to do. You have to earn the right to start the game with good training performances. And he did this especially in the last two or three weeks," Farke added.

Despite tentative links suggesting the one-cap England striker could leave in January to start afresh elsewhere, Farke explained the importance he feels Bamford still has in his squad: "Obviously, a crucial goal is always priceless for the confidence of a striker and it's important for Patrick.