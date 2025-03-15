Leeds United team news for today's lunchtime kick-off at QPR is in.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for today's Championship lunchtime kick-off against QPR at Loftus Road.

After a stellar display in midweek, Joe Rothwell keeps his place in centre midfield as part of an unchanged side whilst versatile defender Isaac Schmidt returns from being unwell to make the bench.

Schmidt takes the place of youngster Sam Chambers amongst the substitutes in the only change to the matchday squad.

Farke had said that some late decisions would be made on his starting line up due to the nature of today's contest marking a third game in seven days and a particularly tight turnaround after Wednesday night's hosting of Millwall.

Farke had made one change to his side for Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Millwall as Rothwell replaced Ilia Gruev in centre-midfield.

Rothwell immediately impressed, winning the ball in the middle of the park and surging ahead to start the move that led to Farke’s Whites taking a third-minute lead.

Rothwell’s centre midfield partner Ao Tanaka then later bagged the second goal of the game in the 85th minute, after which Rothwell was taken off upon suffering from a stiff knee.

Farke said post match there was ‘no chance’ Rothwell could start three games in six days. But the plan was to have Rothwell in the ice bath and Farke said at Thursday's pre-match press conference that he had no new injury concerns.

Versatile full-back Schmidt missed the midweek clash against Millwall due to feeling unwell but Schmidt was back in training on Thursday.

Club captain Ethan Ampadu, Patrick Bamford and Max Wober remain out although Ampadu has travelled with the Whites squad.

Leeds United v QPR: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Byram, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph