Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says the number of games with quick turnarounds over the festive period was a deciding factor in choosing to leave Japan international Ao Tanaka out from the start against Stoke City on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Leeds since signing from Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer, coming into the side in the wake of knee injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. While the club captain has returned to the starting XI in recent weeks, Gruev remains absent.

Tanaka, though, was named on the substitutes bench for the visit to Stoke, the first time he has been out of the starting lineup since late September.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over the Potters, in which Tanaka was brought on late in the game, Farke explained the decision.

"For Ao Tanaka, he was, and is and will be, a key player for us. I think he's done outstanding for us in the recent weeks. But we must not forget we are right now in a period with eight games within 29 days. Right now we're heading into a period with four games within 10 days.

"For Ao it's the first season in English football, it's the first time that he has to play during Christmas. Normally he's just on the sofa," Farke quipped, indirectly referencing the winter break in Germany's domestic footballing calendar.

"He has played in this busy period so far each and every second.

"You always want to have him on the pitch, but you need to give him, sometimes also rest. And then the decision was to do it today, because the feeling was a bit like from the tactical point of view it suits a bit to this game. And also, yeah, perhaps in last one or two away games, he looked also a bit like he could do with a little, a little rest," the Leeds manager added.

Tanaka could return from the start on Sunday evening when Leeds take on Derby County.