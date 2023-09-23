Daniel Farke singled out Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell for his mentality despite the young defender remaining an unused sub during the Whites’ 3-0 win over Watford.

Elland Road was in jubilant mood at full-time on Saturday afternoon as Leeds saw off a sorry Watford side by three goals to nil. A purring second half display from Leeds’ attack sent the Whites surging up the table as they made it six games unbeaten under their German manager.

Despite several players in Farke’s starting line-up deserving of praise, the Leeds boss singled out unused substitute Cresswell during his post-match press conference, commending his attitude and team-first mentality.

Cresswell signed a new contract at Elland Road this summer but has so far found his involvement limited under Farke.

"I don’t praise just the players who were on the pitch today, our centre-backs, but it’s also good that we have players like Charlie Cresswell for example. He makes sure that he trains each and every training session with a top class performance and top class mentality and he holds the pressure high because the likes of Pascal [Struijk] or Joe [Rodon] or today Liam [Cooper], they know, ‘Ok, we can’t afford to play with two per cent less concentration otherwise there is a top class player [waiting],’” the 46-year-old said.

"I sing the praises for Pascal or Liam, [but] if I had to spotlight one player I would definitely go for Charlie Cresswell because he also wants to play each and every game. It was tough for him to accept that he wasn’t even in the gameday squad for the last game or he wasn’t starting today, although he would have also deserved that.

Cresswell has not featured for Leeds since the Carabao Cup Second Round defeat on penalties to Salford City last month, missing out entirely on Farke’s matchday squad for the midweek draw with Hull City.

Due to Joe Rodon’s suspension, he returned to the substitutes’ bench as Watford visited Elland Road, but was restricted to a watching brief.

"To make sure that the players who are not playing each game, make sure they train with commitment, with being there, with top class mentality, with good personality, this is more to be praised and I’m pretty pleased that we have this depth in the squad, in terms of quality but also in terms of mentality to think more about the side than the self.