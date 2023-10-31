Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is hopeful Crysencio Summerville is only a ‘few weeks’ away from being able to play three games in the space of seven days, following his recent standout performances.

Summerville has scored four goals and made two assists in his last three outings for the Whites, hitting a particularly fruitful run of form in the days leading up to his 22nd birthday.

The Dutch youth international celebrated with a private bash attended by Leeds teammates Georginio Rutter and Djed Spence among others over the weekend. Incidentally, he shares a birthday with United manager Daniel Farke, who turned 47 after the Whites’ demolition of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Summerville has sparkled in recent outings, despite playing with the aid of painkillers and shoulder strapping. His two strikes at Carrow Road helped Leeds come back from two goals down to salvage three points in Norfolk, while his first half display against the Terriers last weekend was one of the most complete performances by a Leeds player in recent history.

The winger chalked up two goals and two assists as Leeds raced into a four-goal lead at the break, giving Farke the option to substitute his star man shortly after the restart in order to protect him from further risk of injury.

Between those two fixtures, Leeds lost 1-0 to Stoke City, a game in which Farke rotated his attacking options somewhat, leaving the ex-Feyenoord man on the bench. Summerville’s return to the starting XI for the game against Huddersfield coincided with Leeds’ purring attack clicking into gear to devastating effect - but Farke insists the Dutchman is not yet ready to start three games in the space of seven days, as has often been Leeds’ schedule this season.

“I hope that it is possible to play them three games over 90 minutes, but sadly not in this moment,” Farke said, discussing Summerville and Dan James’ availability. “We have to keep a bit in mind that they’re both coming out of seasons where they rarely played and both had injuries during pre-season. Both also had injuries at the beginning of this season.”

“Cree is sadly still struggling a bit with his slight injury problems. At the moment it's sadly not possible but I also hope in a few weeks’ time when everything is settled and they are more and more in the rhythm, it's possible, like for example Ethan Ampadu, to play each and every minute.

“But at the moment, we have to be a bit careful. That's the reality,” Farke added.

The manager evidently has the intention to field Summerville as frequently as possible but wishes to remain responsible in managing the player’s minutes so not to lose him for an extended period of time due to a workload-induced injury.