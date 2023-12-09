Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says Djed Spence must earn the right to play ahead of the likes of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray after overcoming a recent knee problem.

Spence has been named on the substitutes' bench in the Whites' past two games but has been unused in both fixtures as Farke plots to gradually reintegrate the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Spence had only made one nine-minute cameo appearance this season before sustaining a knee injury which kept him sidelined for two months. Since returning, he has replaced Luke Ayling in the matchday squad but is yet to be reintroduced to the field, and was denied the chance to face former club Middlesbrough last weekend.

The 23-year-old is expected to be selected in Farke's squad against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, but a starting place seems altogether more unlikely. The Leeds manager says Spence must prove in training he deserves to be given the starting spot at right-back but is additionally cautious about rushing him back into the side after a relatively inactive 2023, in footballing terms.

"I was quite pleased I was not forced to rush a player like Djed into the side," Farke told reporters earlier this week. "If he's out for such a long period, a tough period with Tottenham, then more or less eight weeks in rehab, it's healthy if you don't have to rush him.

"It's also healthy for the group, they see a player with lots of potential but it's not enough just to be not injured, you have to earn your right to play. I was pleased I had so many other good options, with Luke, Jamie, Archie right now, that we were not forced to rush him too early.

"It sends the correct sign to Djed that he can't take it for granted, he has to work hard and earn his place. Each and every day he's edging closer and coming closer to the team," Farke added.

Spence spent the second half of last season out on loan at Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais alongside fellow Spurs loanee Joe Rodon, but was struck down by injury towards the end of the campaign and did not partake in a competitive fixture between the beginning of April and his Leeds debut in early September, missing England's triumphant Under-21 European Championships campaign with a knee problem.

"We're all happy we have Djed here with us and I'm sure he can show his qualities in the future a lot on the pitch. But like I mentioned with Patrick [Bamford] and Willy [Gnonto], it's not about an individual. The team has settled in a special way, it's not like we have to change our set-up to play him in his best position and make five or six changes.