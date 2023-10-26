Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says striker Patrick Bamford must accept the criticism that comes with his decisive penalty miss at Stoke City.

Leeds conceded the only goal of the game in the Potteries on Wednesday night five minutes after Bamford had skied his spot-kick, a moment which Stoke boss Alex Neil says ‘blew the roof’ off the Bet365 Stadium.

Bamford was fouled inside the area and stepped up to take the penalty in the 75th minute but could not hit the target, months on from his important penalty against Newcastle United, which was saved at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether Bamford is the man to take spot kicks for Leeds given his current run of form, Farke came to the striker’s defence but stated it would have been £12 million summer signing Joel Piroe placing the ball on the penalty spot had he not already been substituted.

“I wanted Piroe to take it because Piroe is our main taker but obviously we have substituted him,” Farke said post-match.

“Patrick is an experienced player then he overtook the responsibility and with the rhythm of good situation, creating the situation. [It] probably would have been better today that a different player would have taken the penalty, obviously because he missed it. That’s football.

“I think each and every penalty taker, who has taken a penalty in his life has already missed a penalty or two or three. These things happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has to accept that he’s a bit criticised, but he’s experienced enough, he doesn’t need my support in this moment or give him a hug. We don’t point the finger at anyone. We win together, we lose together,” Farke added.

Leeds have the opportunity to bounce back from their third defeat of the season at home to Huddersfield Town this weekend. The Whites are the early kick-off in the division and can create some breathing room between themselves and fellow play-off-chasing sides beneath them in the table.