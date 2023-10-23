Leeds United boss Daniel Farke revealed following the 3-2 win over Norwich City last weekend that club captain Liam Cooper had taken stand-in skipper Pascal Struijk to one side before the game to offer words of advice and encouragement.

The Dutchman took the armband for the second game in-a-row as Cooper remained on the bench until second half stoppage time at Carrow Road, but played his own unique part in the Whites’ victory. Farke explained during his post-match press conference how the Scottish international had sought Struijk for a one-to-one in the dressing room before kick-off, insisting the 32-year-old remains influential despite not featuring in the starting line-up.

"When I watch my lads in the dressing room, I would have loved to play Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling because what they brought in the final minutes with leadership on the pitch, but also before the game, during the game and at half-time in the dressing room, I can’t praise them enough,” the Leeds boss said.

“Liam before the game, he was talking and sitting next to Pascal, explaining to him to defend in this way, that way. Luke showed unbelievable leadership so really, I love my whole group and I am tempted to play them all, but two thirds of the squad you have to disappoint each game.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter (left) and Leeds United's Liam Cooper celebrate victory in the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich (Photo: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

"Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper what they have done, they are already club legends," Farke added.

Cooper was an unused substitute in the win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road earlier this month, and has been brought on during added time at the end of the second half in each of the last two games. Ayling, meanwhile, has featured in four of Leeds’ last five matches, however three of those have been as a stoppage time sub.