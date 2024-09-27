Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says Austrian international defender Max Wober may require surgery if his current knee injury does not respond well to 'conservative', non-invasive treatment.

The 26-year-old has only made one appearance so far this season due to a calf problem and sat out last weekend's 2-0 win over Cardiff City. Wober returned from September's international break with Austria complaining of knee issues having missed his country's second UEFA Nations League fixture of the international window.

Farke acknowledged on Thursday the player's absence was far from ideal from a squad depth perspective, particularly with fellow left-sided central defender Pascal Struijk potentially missing this weekend's fixture against Coventry City with a slight adductor issue.

"It’s a pity Max is not available. If they were both to miss, we have some solutions," he said during a pre-match press conference.

"Max Wober on international duty, came back injured. It’s unlucky and something you’re not in control of.

"I think it’s right to try and bring him back in the conservative way but if it’s surgery we have to accept he will be out for a couple of weeks," the Leeds boss said earlier this week.

Wober will join Manor Solomon and Dan James on the sidelines for a second consecutive week after both attacking players missed the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium. Solomon's absence at Elland Road tomorrow is due to a hamstring injury, while James is receiving treatment in the same area, having aggravated an existing hamstring injury during his rehabilitation earlier this month.

Struijk's adductor issue is not thought to be serious and could yet see him play a part against the Sky Blues, although given the Dutchman missed the entire second half of last season with a similar problem, Farke may be reluctant to risk his vice-captain when skipper Ethan Ampadu is more than capable of deputising in central defence for the visit of Coventry.

"It’s also a proper solution to have Joe [Rodon] and Ethan [Ampadu] playing together. I’m still carefully optimistic and still hopeful he’ll [Struijk] be capable to play," the 47-year-old added.

Leeds kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon against Mark Robins' side. The Whites currently sit sixth in the table, whilst Coventry are 19th.