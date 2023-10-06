Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was waiting to speak to Sam Byram before making a decision on the left-back's availability to face Bristol City on Saturday.

Farke will definitely be without his back-up option thanks to the shoulder injury Jamie Shackleton is struggling with and Junior Firpo has not yet returned to team training after suffering hip pain. Firpo did recover from a pre-season knee injury but the latest set-back is expected to keep him out of full training until after the international break.

Byram has been impressive in the position this season and was among the outstanding performers against QPR in midweek but his ability to play three games in a week remains an unknown due to the injury problems that have plagued him in recent seasons.

"Jamie will sadly miss the game, the shoulder is too painful, we need further assessment. I hope he's available on the other side of the break." said Farke.

"That's definitely bad news. With Sam we have to see, we'll make a late call. The situation is slightly better than the last time, he's more and more in his rhythm. Last time was three games in six days, this is three in seven. Twenty-four hours makes a huge difference. When you have a home game in midweek everything is more relaxed and sleep is the most important topic for recovering for professional athletes.

"I want to talk to Sam this afternoon to see if he feels ready and fresh. I would like to play him again."

Farke admits that the absence of Byram would present a tricky situation.

"There's not an unbelievable amount of numbers but I'm quite sure we'll send out 11 players on the pitch," he said.

SELECTION CHAT - Daniel Farke was to speak to Sam Byram about his availability for the Bristol City game as Leeds United play their third game in seven days. Pic: Getty

"To change a bit the formation maybe, to play a player who is not used to play full-back - probably we'll have to go for such an option. It would be a bit tricky, but if everything was so easy it would be boring. We're working on some options."

The other injury concern revolves around Jaidon Anthony who came off during the win over QPR with an ankle complaint, but the Bournemouth loanee has not yet been ruled out.

"Jaidon Anthony is 50/50 with his knock," said Farke.

"It was painful and sore, he rolled his ankle. It looks like he could train but we'll see this afternoon [Friday]. I was pleased with his first appearance in the starting line-up. Hopefully he's available. If not we have to find some other solutions. I would say he's 50:50."