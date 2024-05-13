Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke did not believe the standard of officiating during the Whites' play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich City matched the jeopardy of a potential £100 million fixture.

Leeds manager Farke feels his side were hard done by on one particular occasion during the first half at Carrow Road, as Junior Firpo's tap-in was ruled out for offside in the build-up. Georginio Rutter had been played in behind the Canaries' back-line, tussling with defender Shane Duffy, eventually colliding with the Irish international and goalkeeper Angus Gunn inside the penalty area. The ball popped up kindly for Firpo to run onto and slot into the unguarded net but match official Josh Smith deemed Rutter to have been offside when the initial pass was played.

While a still image of the close call was broadcast on Sky Sports appearing to show Rutter beyond the last defender, Farke disagreed with the officials' call and said it was the latest in a string of poor decisions befalling his side this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm still pretty, pretty annoyed with the offside situation. Someone told me that Sky showed the picture and it was, 'oh yes the proof it's offside.' I can just recommend everyone should have a look on the scouting feed when you have really like a fine, proper line. It's not offside, it's really on one height and we also have the rule that in doubt you go in the favour of the offensive team. It feels like this rule is not in place anymore.

"I'm annoyed with this because we're playing on a top level and small details make a difference. If you go in the lead with an easy tap-in, here in a difficult away game, obviously changes the whole picture," Farke said.

Leeds' semi-final opener at Carrow Road was a tight contest with few clear-cut opportunities, therefore Firpo's straightforward chance instead being awarded as a goal, could make a significant difference to the outcome of the tie over the two games.

Often dubbed 'the richest game in football', the Championship play-offs served up a pair of nil-nil draws during the opening legs between Norwich and Leeds, and West Bromwich Albion and Southampton; nobody willing to show their cards during match one of two. On May 26, two of the four will do battle at Wembley Stadium for a lucrative place in the top flight, flush with Premier League riches worth in excess of £100 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the end, everyone speaks about Wembley, so whatever £100 million game and on this level, all the decisions have to be spot on," Farke continued. "It's also important that the fourth assistant, not too difficult to see the situation, is then perhaps not a bit scared, perhaps the whole stadium was moaning if I don't give offsides and in doubt give it to the favour to the home team. It’s more like no, if you're in doubt, you give it definitely in the favour to the attacker."

"I have to make sure that I'm not too much on the rage right now because I expect myself in these games to be spot on with my decisions and my players as well. But then, sorry if you want to be in charge of such a game, you have to do the same if you're an official and with this occasion, I’m still very annoyed. We can’t change it right now. It’s 0-0. We have to deal with it.

Farke's expression of dismay towards the officiating was among the first times this season his demeanour has shifted to protest calls made against his team, such is the jeopardy of the play-offs.