Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites’ FA Cup Third Round meeting with Harrogate Town this weekend.

United host the League Two strugglers at Elland Road on Saturday evening, hoping to avoid a potential upset and extend the team’s unbeaten record in all competitions to nine matches.

Leeds have stumbled recently, surrendering a late lead against Blackburn Rovers to ultimately draw 1-1, before throwing away a two-goal advantage at the MKM Stadium to allow Hull City back into the game last weekend which ended 3-3.

This weekend, Farke has the opportunity to take under-pressure goalkeeper Illan Meslier out of the firing line, along with several other first-choice players who have featured regularly throughout the busy festive period.

Farke is likely to offer an injury update on Bamford who missed the draw with the Tigers, which could potentially impact Joe Gelhardt’s chances of going on loan this month.

Updates here from 1:30pm.