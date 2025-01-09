Daniel Farke reveals Patrick Bamford injury latest and Leeds United goalkeeper decision ahead of FA Cup weekend
United host the League Two strugglers at Elland Road on Saturday evening, hoping to avoid a potential upset and extend the team’s unbeaten record in all competitions to nine matches.
Leeds have stumbled recently, surrendering a late lead against Blackburn Rovers to ultimately draw 1-1, before throwing away a two-goal advantage at the MKM Stadium to allow Hull City back into the game last weekend which ended 3-3.
This weekend, Farke has the opportunity to take under-pressure goalkeeper Illan Meslier out of the firing line, along with several other first-choice players who have featured regularly throughout the busy festive period.
Farke is likely to offer an injury update on Bamford who missed the draw with the Tigers, which could potentially impact Joe Gelhardt’s chances of going on loan this month.
United take on Harrogate Town in the FA Cup Third Round but higher on the agenda is the current injury situation for Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev, as well as Illan Meslier’s position in the team in the wake of a string of underwhelming displays.
