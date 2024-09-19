Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has addressed a longer term Whites issue.

Daniel Farke believes the set-piece work Leeds United are doing behind the scenes will soon lead to goals.

The Whites have carried an increased threat from dead balls this season than in the second half of the previous campaign, thanks in part to the return of Pascal Struijk. The Dutchman has had the first contact on the ball from a number of corners and come close to scoring without yet finding the net or even the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke also feels the deliveries have improved this term, but he says the height profile of his side has to be considered when it comes to their set-piece struggle.

"If you play with these type of players, you get magic and creativity but they rarely come from a set-piece," he said. "If you play with Dan James you get forward running, pace, goals and assists. We don’t have the team who is so strong in set-pieces, that’s a fact.

“But we want to be better because it’s an important topic. [When it comes to the takers] I was not happy how we took corners last season, I think we’re much improved. In the box, we always want to improve. Having Pascal back helps."

When asked if he had considered appointing a specialist set-piece coach, Farke says Leeds are working extensively on scoring from dead balls in training and using the resources available to them off the pitch. He is certain that work is due to yield fruit because he sees his team trending in the right direction, with goals in pre-season and Struijk's recent chances his proof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I missed this, last season I missed this a lot, not like a specialist [set-piece coach] - it's not right now you bring someone in who teach Willy Gnonto to score headers because it's not possible. I have to praise how much workload we put into this topic, our data people with support from the Americans, we have a company we work with," he said.

"In pre-season we scored at least two goals from set-pieces. Right now we have many more first touches and also xG from set-pieces we are really good. Pascal could’ve scored two or three but we haven’t. And if you haven't scored we have to take [the criticism] on the chin but I think it’s not long until we score from this situation. The feeling is we’re edging closer. There's an old saying the trend is your friend."