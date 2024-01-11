I spoke quite often and open two weeks ago about this topic. I can repeat it one more time, I don't want to bore you too much. I don't have too much to add. I have an open and honest relationship with Charlie. One of my first decisions was we don't send him out on loan, we have to work with a tighter group due to the financial situation, we work with four centre-backs. I said I want Charlie. He's a great character, one of our own and great potential. That's the reason we gave him the long-term contract and fulfil his wish of the shirt number. My decision was then that I played a lot with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in his position. In recent weeks Struijk was not available, Cooper is our club captain, left-footed and has repaid my trust whenever I needed him. It ended up with Charlie being our No. 4 centre-back. For me to have an exciting young centre-back in this position to have the chance to improve and bring himself into the starting XI, it is the perfect scenario. You could sense Charlie was not really happy with this situation. We spoke about this situation, he said: 'listen boss I appreciate all the trust but for me it's difficult - I want to be in the top two and I rate myself a starter'. It could be he's right and I'm wrong. There's no guarantee I'm always right but I'm in the chair and I decided to play Rodon in this position. Professionally, never a problem, but you could sense he was not always fully committed in matchday squad. He has played fantastically for Millwall, one of their best-performing players, he has proven already. I have to make the decisions for Leeds United. I always like him to be open and honest. It's right to be confident and brave in self-assessment.