The problem is you don’t know you start the attack the outcome is to score a goal. It’s more like a bit about the decision-making, when there is a good situation to go for a counter-attack or speed up the game. Then there is not the perfect moment and this is the [time] to prepare. You can label it instinct or coincidence but I don’t believe in coincidence in football. We work on the training pitch, we start our attacks when we have perfect structure. Especially in terms of counter-attacks it’s important, where you win the ball and how the structure of the opponent is, to realise this in one or two seconds, the quality of a player to realise this. The more often you bring him to this situation, the easier it is for him under pressure to make the correct decision. You don’t always deliver a perfect decision but this is something you work on on the training pitch. If we overdo it and hold the pace too high, we offer some mistakes. Sometimes necessary to calm the down a bit, recharge in possession, this is something which comes with a bit more experience and you develop this leadership. You can educate this and work on it on the training pitch, in meetings when you show scenes in video.