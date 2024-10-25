Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke spoke for the first time about the capture of free agent Josuha Guilavogui on Friday afternoon.

Farke confirmed the 34-year-old would be available and is eligible to play against Bristol City this weekend after international clearance and a work permit was granted.

The German is grateful Guilavogui understands his dual role, offering guidance and mentorship to Leeds' younger players off the pitch whilst doubling as insurance at centre-half and in central midfield.

Farke also commended the fact Guilavogui appears to be a polyglot, listing four languages the ex-VfL Wolfsburg man speaks.

"He was more or less captain for each and every team he's played. That says enough about his character.

"He speaks with Mateo [Joseph] in Spanish, obviously German is also possible with him, with Illan [Meslier] in French, his English is also very well.

"He even seems to understand Henry McStay, the Irish guy in our medical department, so pretty impressed. A great guy and great addition to our squad," Farke quipped.

Despite the former France international's ability to converse freely with various members of the Leeds squad in their native tongue, Farke insists Guilavogui's native tongue, French, will not be spoken in the dressing room.

"I think football can be a role model for our society," the Leeds boss added. "It's not too complicated to live together peacefully, I don’t believe too much in passports. Good togetherness and spirit is crucial. It was key to success 30 years ago and the secret to success in 30 years, but this has nothing to do with a passport.

"Sometimes a guy from South America is close to a guy from Scandinavia and you wouldn’t expect that. It’s important to have good principles. We’re working on this. It’s not like we would allow Illan and Josh [Guilavogui] to talk too much in French when we’re together as a group. We just speak English in the dressing room.

"The young [versus the] old, can sometimes make a joke out of it, the British guys against the guys from abroad, but in a jokey way. Young against old in training, good spirit and togetherness on the training pitch is quite important but this group is pretty special in these terms. It’s a joy to work with them."