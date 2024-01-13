Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has said he does not anticipate an imminent incoming business but plans to speak with relevant members of the club's recruitment hierarchy to determine whether transfer opportunities have arisen while the team were occupied with beating Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Farke applauded his side's efforts in South Wales as Leeds recorded a third successive victory by three goals to nil. Patrick Bamford's opener - his third in three games - was followed up by a Dan James tap-in and Georginio Rutter's result-clinching finish late on, ensuring the Whites returned to West Yorkshire with all three points.

The Leeds boss was asked after the match whether the club were anticipating any imminent incoming business after losing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling already this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The last 24 hours I was just concentrated on the game, so for me it's just important at the moment when there are games, come on, all the energy - it's not like I spend the whole day on the mobile - I have to concentrate to be there with the right decisions during the game, at half-time, before the game.

"We talk perhaps on the way back a bit to our key people if there is some development but I've not heard anything so far," Farke added, suggesting he would be in contact with the likes of technical director Gretar Steinsson and transfers consultant Nick Hammond. "I don't expect anything to happen in the next 24 hours or whatever."

Farke reiterated the club will remain alert to potential market opportunities, but will not make signings for the sake of doing so. He also acknowledged it is evident the squad does need an addition or two in certain areas, albeit without suggesting which positions need supplementing.