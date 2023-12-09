Daniel Farke has refuted the suggestions of his Championship peers that Leeds United are a side of Premier League quality but admits his men are flying.

A 2-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers made it six wins and a draw from the Whites' last seven outings and while Farke has acknowledged the significance of the victory and his team's imperious form, he is already turning to the work that lies ahead. Leeds have a quick turnaround, with a trip to Sunderland coming up on Tuesday night.

"We are on a really good run, we're more or less second to none the last two months in this league," said Farke. "We're not carried away too much. It's a massive win, it's a tough place to go, I know how difficult it is to win three points and come back with a clean sheet. We can allow ourselves to be proud for a few hours, then we have to start with good nutrition, good sleep, good habits because a difficult away game is coming up on Tuesday. All our supporters should celebrate, they deserve it, their performance today was second to none. They should enjoy their travel back and have a drink, but my players are not allowed to."

Although his opposite number Jon Dahl Tomasson spoke of Leeds' 'Premier League quality' and echoed what other Championship bosses have said about the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe and Daniel James, Farke believes his stars can only excel when the team does. In Farke’s eyes Leeds are not quite there yet in terms of the compliments being dished out.

MASSIVE WIN - Daniel Farke celebrated a victory of serious significance as Leeds United made it seven unbeaten with their 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. Pic: PA

"If you have a great overall performance then you can also speak about individual quality," he said. "We had some of these players last season and they were not praised for Premier League quality and they were criticised quite hard. It's always the same, when the team shines you can also shine as an individual, it will never be the other way around. You have to put a team effort in and if you're doing this and maybe the compliments from the opponent are a bit exaggerated and a bit too much - I would label us far away from being on Premier League level already. We have to work hard to earn this headline one day but at the moment we're putting in some really, really good performances and then individuals can shine and hopefully we can keep going."

The difficulty of the opponent in Saturday's early kick-off, in front of a massive 7,000-plus away following, was what made the victory so pleasing for Farke. Leeds scored a goal in each half, James and Summerville adding clinical finishes to quick counter attacks, and held firm despite some intense Blackburn pressure. Rovers showed their attacking ability, without being able to put the ball in the net.