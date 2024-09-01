Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has provided an update on a Leeds defender’s condition.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided a reassuring ‘injury’ update on Leeds United right back Jayden Bogle following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Hull City.

Summer signing Bogle continued his run of starts for Farke’s side in the weekend clash against the Tigers but began to look uncomfortable in the last quarter of the game and eventually pulled up needing treatment.

Captain Ethan Ampadu helped the defender with some stretches and the summer signing continued only to then be substituted in the 83rd minute for Sam Byram, leading to fears that Bogle was injured.

Farke, though, has revealed that Bogle was only suffering from cramp in the face of a hard afternoon competing against tricky left winger Liam Millar who Farke admitted even caused Archie Gray bother in two games for former club Preston North End last term.

Asked about Bogle’s withdrawal and if it was an injury or just tiredness, Farke said: "No, just some cramps. It was also an intense game, he had to sprint a lot. We know how difficult it is also to defend Millar all the time.

“We had an experience even last season, although Archie was shining in many games, he had some problems also against him and I was pleased then to be able to bring Sam Byram in with his experience and it's still important also to have him fit and available."