Whites boss Daniel Farke has already held his pre-Luton press conference.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Wednesday night's swift return to Championship action at home to Luton Town.

Winger Largie Ramazani was an unused substitute for Sunday's thrilling 4-3 win at Swansea City having returned to the bench upon recovering from an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramazani had been out since damaging ligaments in the 2-1 win at home to Watford on October 22 and was thought to be facing up to six weeks out.

As part of a welcome boost, the Belgian returned to the matchday squad for the weekend's clash in South Wales, leaving club captain Ethan Ampadu, fellow midfielder Ilia Gruev and also now Isaac Schmidt as the only three men out injured.

Farke had revealed last week that Schmidt had recently had surgery on a hernia issue but that he was expected back in training this week having had the operation at the start of the international break.

Schmidt, though, Farke has revealed, will not be an option for Wednesday’s visit of Luton for which there are no new injuries as Ramazani gains more and more fitness as each day passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There seems to be no new injuries,” said Farke. “There are a few knocks and niggles but no new injuries and all the players who are with us seem to be available for Wednesday.

“It will be a while before Largie Ramazani is really a topic for the starting line-up but each and every day that he is back in training is beneficial to him and he is an option for a few minutes.”

Asked about Schmidt, Farke revealed: “He will be back to team training from Thursday. For this game (Luton), he has no chance.”

Junior Firpo also remains out as he serves the final game of a three-match ban imposed by the FA for a headbutt on Millwall’s Danny McNamara in this month’s 1-0 loss at The Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke was also asked about Joe Gelhardt who had been out with hip injury and some small injuries. The young forward was not mentioned as one of the injuries last week but failed to make the matchday squad at Swansea.

“His time will come, he has to prepare himself,” said Farke. “I can’t complain about it. He is a top class human being and teammate. We just have lots of options, this is professional football.”