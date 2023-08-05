Leeds have another 27 days in which to conclude their summer transfer activity before the deadline of 11pm on Friday, September 1. A major shake-up following the club’s Premier League relegation last term has so far featured a whole host of departures and just the three new arrivals in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram.

Six players have exited the club on loan in Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Max Wober as part of a summer that has also seen last season’s top scorer and former record signing Rodrigo sold to Qatar side Al-Rayyan. Released pair Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also been amongst the departures along with Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s Championship opener against visiting Cardiff City, Whites boss Farke admitted he could not rule out further exits before the window closed but declared how Leeds were ultimately aiming to strengthen and not weaken the squad.

SIGNINGS QUEST UPDATE: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Following up on that update in the press conference’s embargo section, Farke gave a long and detailed answer when asked how many more players needed to be signed this summer, revealing his desired squad size and signings musts.

"I can't give you a number,” said Farke. “I am also not just concentrated on September because there are also many points to play for during August and we want to win as many points as possible to bring us into a good position.

"But I don't want to sugarcoat the situation. I also like to speak quite honest and quite open about it. I think you feel that I am confident and in a good mood but I know that it will be difficult and I also predict a bit of a bumpy start.

"I will still take each and every win and each and every game and each and every point. But I don't think that we will be at our best already in August because for that pre-season was too short. We have all the distraction with outgoings. Also incomings, not too many so far, I'll be honest. But I am also not a deep believer in unbelievable big groups. I don't need that.

"I know as a manager you always cry for options and more quality but I don't believe in groups of 40 players or something like this because then it's also difficult with the unity and togetherness. We will work definitely with a tight group also during this season because we have to stick also to the financial necessities and I think it's also our responsibility to be there for sustainability and bring also a bright future to the club and don't do anything stupid.

"So I think we have to do it in a smart way but also still ambitious and we definitely need to also bring a few more options in but not just options but also quality players. So we are unbelievably careful and we work unbelievably careful in terms of bringing quality in, in terms of bringing personality in.

"And what I want and if I'm honest this is perhaps the most important topic for me is lads who are really fully committed to Leeds United and are willing to defend the shirt because this is what we need most, players who identify really 100 per cent with the club and as well use the supporters and for that we are careful who we bring in and we also have to be smart because there are these financial restrictions.