Daniel Farke press conference live as Leeds United boss reveals injury latest after wounded Hull City win
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds are into the final six games of the regular Championship season with play-off hopefuls Coventry City next up for the Whites. United’s trip to the Ricoh Arena will see them face off against Mark Robins’ Sky Blues without Connor Roberts or Willy Gnonto, though, both of whom are ruled out until later this month with muscle injuries picked up on international duty.
There is hope that Ilia Gruev can return sooner than the aforementioned pair with Farke likely to provide an update on the Bulgarian’s condition this afternoon.
The United boss also disclosed a number of issues for those who were able to feature in the 3-1 win over Hull City on Monday night, which included a back spasm for Joe Rodon, mobility issues for Sam Byram and illness which Glen Kamara was suffering from.
Press conference updates here from 2:15pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Recap: What Farke said after Hull win
“Glen Kamara played more or less ill, he had a cold, Cree Summerville had some problems, we had a short morning session. Joe Rodon had a back spasm, played with pain killers. Sam Byram said at half-time I can't sprint anymore, I said 'come on, keep going'. Jamie Shackleton is without game rhythm for ages. I wanted Sam to have his maturity as long as possible on the pitch. Many problems today.”
Fingers crossed for some positive injury news in an hour’s time.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’ll have text updates from Farke’s press conference right here this afternoon. Stay tuned.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.