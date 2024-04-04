Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds are into the final six games of the regular Championship season with play-off hopefuls Coventry City next up for the Whites. United’s trip to the Ricoh Arena will see them face off against Mark Robins’ Sky Blues without Connor Roberts or Willy Gnonto, though, both of whom are ruled out until later this month with muscle injuries picked up on international duty.

There is hope that Ilia Gruev can return sooner than the aforementioned pair with Farke likely to provide an update on the Bulgarian’s condition this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United boss also disclosed a number of issues for those who were able to feature in the 3-1 win over Hull City on Monday night, which included a back spasm for Joe Rodon, mobility issues for Sam Byram and illness which Glen Kamara was suffering from.

Press conference updates here from 2:15pm.