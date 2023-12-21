"Sadly, I’m too old and experienced for overreacting but that doesn’t mean a fire is not burning. I mentioned before after a loss for example, it wasn’t a loss in the last game, I want to die and kill. This will never get away. If we have a week when we didn’t win the last game, it’s never that enjoyable but I’m far away from overreacting. When I judge our performances since November we have had more or less win, win, win, draw, win, win, win, then an unlucky loss at Sunderland and the draw with Coventry. We defended really well in this game, they had zero corners, they had zero wide and central free-kicks, they had one cross in the game and out of this cross, they have sent their centre-back up and he was able to score. It’s a bit difficult to explain, they scored from their one situation and we have missed an unbelievable number of chances. This doesn’t lead to a situation where I criticise our approach because I was happy with how we defended, we created so much, but in the last 20 minutes, Georgi, Dan James, Piroe all had chances to get the winner. We didn’t score this goal, but it doesn’t change that we were there with a more than solid performance and I never doubt in this moment our approach and not my players. It’s more the other way around, it’s always great when you have a good run, I was named manager of the month which really means team of the month because we were the best side and then we started December with back-to-back wins. One unlucky loss and draw, in these moments I feel more connected to my players and love them even more. I’m just here since half a year but it really feels like my feelings for this club, I start to love this club and our supporters and what we are. When we have an unlucky spell, my connection with this club and our supporters and what we are doing feels even stronger. Our name says what we are about, we are Leeds United. We are Leeds and this means we never go the easy way. We are not perfect, we’re not without mistakes but we always play with a big heart, with honesty and workload and we are special and unique. With United, the second part of our name, means that yes, everyone likes to moan sometimes, but this just shows that we care. When it comes down to when it’s important and we have to stick together then we have the mentality of we are united against all the odds, it’s us against the world. Although in the last weeks it’s more like us against the referees, if I’m honest. It feels like in this moment I love this club and these players even more. I know we are not perfect, we could keep the ball better, Djed could have put more pressure on the ball when the cross comes in, Archie could have been higher, Pascal could have been more orientated in the middle, even Illan, we are there with small mistakes, but that’s what we are. We’re Leeds, we’re not perfect, but we play with a big heart. Obviously, we should have scored, but we are not perfect, but we tried everything and worked our socks off. In these moments I’m even more connected with my players and I tell you what, although we have just one point from the last two games, I never felt more in love with a group of players. This is what we are all about. We are Leeds United, we always do it the hard way. But, when we have to stick together then this club is like no other, we work our hearts out. We will do the same on the weekend we will also keep going. Also, my feeling is watch back on this season, we didn’t win one point lucky this season. Not one point. We’ve had tight games and late equalisers but even after them the feeling that we should have won, or we have tight games, the win at Ipswich and Leicester, but after the feeling is the win is deserved. We have so many games where you think we were unlucky like against Coventry. In my experience, over the course of the whole season, normally everything is equal, but I’m not sure if you really win that many lucky points than what we have dropped unlucky. I’m a big believer in you get what you invest and in the long term you always get what you Invest. I tell you what, what these lads are doing in terms of spirit and being united, not thinking individually, everyone thinks about the group, celebrates together, works together, suffers together. I’m 100 per cent sure if we stay like this, we have a great chance to celebrate some big things come next May."