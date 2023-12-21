Daniel Farke pre-Ipswich press conference every word on promotion-points theory, January transfer window, Djed Spence and epic 'keep the faith' answer
and live on Freeview channel 276
A return of just one point from United’s last two games has seen third-placed Leeds fall ten points off the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich who face the Whites in their own back yard on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.
Sam Byram (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out for Leeds but Junior Firpo returned to training at the back end of last week after a hamstring injury whilst Ian Poveda was due back on Monday following international duty with Colombia.
Ahead of the Ipswich visit, Whites manager Farke held his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm at Thorp Arch on Thursday and here is every word from United’s German boss.
Leeds United v Ipswich Town: Daniel Farke press conference every word
On Djed Spence at left back
"I think he was solid so far because if you're honest, he was injured for such a long time and he also had such a difficult time after pre-season at Tottenham. His first start in the starting line-up was his first game in ages and we have spoken about rhythm before. I think in the first game he was concentrated on solid defending, being reliable. didn't join the attack too much. I think the second game was already better. I think he was there with two solid performances. But right now he comes also more and more into his rhythm, he has more and more training weeks and also my demands are higher right now. It's also like 'okay, now he needs to step up and he can step up in terms of his performances, in terms of covering distances, more joining the attack, producing also more in the offence. I know it was never easy for him to play on the left side because he was just used to play on the right side but also the relationship with Cree has improved. I think right now he is in a much better position than he was three weeks before. Yes, and for that, my demands are also growing and I want him also to step up so solid so far but definitely also with space for more."
Can you see room for improvement in this team? Does this team have another level for the second half of the season?
"Yes, definitely. We are a really young side. If you have a look on the average age of our starting line-up you will struggle to find a younger team on this Championship level and the Championship is quite often about experience. Yes, so our efficiency has to improve and when we think about expected goals that we should have scored, I think in the expected goals table and expected goals against us, if we would just for this we would be in the top two. I know we can be better in using our chances in the opponents box. We can be even better, although we don't allow them to have chances like Coventry, there is one cross we have to deal with and we allow them to score out of this. We could be better in these moments although we're not doing many, many things wrong. Our effectiveness in both boxes can definitely improve, our game management when we are 1-0 in the lead, to be more tidy, in terms of keeping the ball. So there is not a counter attack and we allow their centre back to score - yes, we can improve. We can improve our penalty rate. I think we are just there with 50 per cent. If we would have scored the first goal away at Stoke we would have even been there with three points more, 100 per cent. So there are many, many things we can improve also although we are good in the possession, statistic and passing accuracy, I always want more. I always want also to improve, although we are really good in counter attacks, but to be even more of a threat. I think we can improve even more running in behind. I have to stop otherwise everyone else thinks we are an unbelievably crap team and have no strength anyhow. So there is lots of space for improvement if we work on this on a daily basis but it doesn't take anything anyway that when we have a look on the bigger picture, I am absolutely happy where we are at the moment and on our way to where we want to want to be in a few months and a few years and we just have to keep going."
How have you personally found this week after two matches dropping points, is there a temptation to make changes or do you try to keep faith with what’s worked over a longer period?
"Sadly, I’m too old and experienced for overreacting but that doesn’t mean a fire is not burning. I mentioned before after a loss for example, it wasn’t a loss in the last game, I want to die and kill. This will never get away. If we have a week when we didn’t win the last game, it’s never that enjoyable but I’m far away from overreacting. When I judge our performances since November we have had more or less win, win, win, draw, win, win, win, then an unlucky loss at Sunderland and the draw with Coventry. We defended really well in this game, they had zero corners, they had zero wide and central free-kicks, they had one cross in the game and out of this cross, they have sent their centre-back up and he was able to score. It’s a bit difficult to explain, they scored from their one situation and we have missed an unbelievable number of chances. This doesn’t lead to a situation where I criticise our approach because I was happy with how we defended, we created so much, but in the last 20 minutes, Georgi, Dan James, Piroe all had chances to get the winner. We didn’t score this goal, but it doesn’t change that we were there with a more than solid performance and I never doubt in this moment our approach and not my players. It’s more the other way around, it’s always great when you have a good run, I was named manager of the month which really means team of the month because we were the best side and then we started December with back-to-back wins. One unlucky loss and draw, in these moments I feel more connected to my players and love them even more. I’m just here since half a year but it really feels like my feelings for this club, I start to love this club and our supporters and what we are. When we have an unlucky spell, my connection with this club and our supporters and what we are doing feels even stronger. Our name says what we are about, we are Leeds United. We are Leeds and this means we never go the easy way. We are not perfect, we’re not without mistakes but we always play with a big heart, with honesty and workload and we are special and unique. With United, the second part of our name, means that yes, everyone likes to moan sometimes, but this just shows that we care. When it comes down to when it’s important and we have to stick together then we have the mentality of we are united against all the odds, it’s us against the world. Although in the last weeks it’s more like us against the referees, if I’m honest. It feels like in this moment I love this club and these players even more. I know we are not perfect, we could keep the ball better, Djed could have put more pressure on the ball when the cross comes in, Archie could have been higher, Pascal could have been more orientated in the middle, even Illan, we are there with small mistakes, but that’s what we are. We’re Leeds, we’re not perfect, but we play with a big heart. Obviously, we should have scored, but we are not perfect, but we tried everything and worked our socks off. In these moments I’m even more connected with my players and I tell you what, although we have just one point from the last two games, I never felt more in love with a group of players. This is what we are all about. We are Leeds United, we always do it the hard way. But, when we have to stick together then this club is like no other, we work our hearts out. We will do the same on the weekend we will also keep going. Also, my feeling is watch back on this season, we didn’t win one point lucky this season. Not one point. We’ve had tight games and late equalisers but even after them the feeling that we should have won, or we have tight games, the win at Ipswich and Leicester, but after the feeling is the win is deserved. We have so many games where you think we were unlucky like against Coventry. In my experience, over the course of the whole season, normally everything is equal, but I’m not sure if you really win that many lucky points than what we have dropped unlucky. I’m a big believer in you get what you invest and in the long term you always get what you Invest. I tell you what, what these lads are doing in terms of spirit and being united, not thinking individually, everyone thinks about the group, celebrates together, works together, suffers together. I’m 100 per cent sure if we stay like this, we have a great chance to celebrate some big things come next May."
Do you find players respond better when you point out opposition weaknesses they can exploit or strengths to guard against?
"Both and if I am honest it is for each and every game day more or less the same. We always speak about the challenges and the strength of the opponent and where we have to be good in order to make sure that they can shine but also try to explore a few points where we can hurt them and I think it's always good to find a good balance. So I'm definitely not the coach who likes to scare the team too much. Yes, perhaps if you got the feeling okay there could be complacency then you have to point out a bit more like on the threats of the opponent but I don't think for this game we have to and that we are there in the moment with complacency. We are fully aware that we face a top class side and for that we are also concentrating on where we need to be good in order to bring our game forward."
Will players feel the magnitude of what this game could be?
"I have answered this question now more or less four times in different closes but I will try again. Obviously for the players, as a player you want to be there in the spotlight games with your best performance and we know that everyone is especially highly motivated to follow this game and they want to shine a lot. What I like about my players, whenever it counts and there is spotlight and there is pressure like for example away at Ipswich or away at Leicester, they were able to grind out a top, top class performance and also top class results so we don't crack under pressure, this is what I like a lot about my team for that. I think also that the players are looking forward to have this game but again, also for them just a game about three points. We could ask the EFL if they allow us if we win this to get nine points, but I'm quite sure that we won't be allowed so for that it's just about three points. We could have a few more questions about this and I predict we will always get the same answer."
How are Dallas, Shackleton and Byram? Any of them back in team training or closer?
"No. Stuart is still individual training and not possible for him to join team training and Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton are in time in their rehab. We predict that they will probably both be just available after the new year's kick off but let's see. At the moment they are doing really well and perhaps there is even a positive surprise but they are both at the moment not in team training and also both not available for this weekend's game but perhaps there is even a little chance that they can return back a bit sooner because the rehab progress is working quite well."
We talk about the season being a grind and relentless, but do you feel that this could be a bigger moment on Saturday than we’d like to pretend?
Not in terms of points but when you’re there in the spotlight games with a top-class performance it’s always good for the mood and confidence. These are sometimes crucial moments for the belief, and we’ve experienced this when we were there with a big away win at Ipswich or Leicester. They brought us into the next games with confidence and that’s always important, that’s why we’re highly motivated to be there with a good performance and a positive outcome for this game. There is also no guarantee, that you would sit on top of the table otherwise we would. It’s just about three points. We’re highly motivated but there’ not guarantee that we have win this game that we win the next game at Preston and also the other way around. Like every game, it’s a big moment to win all three points and we want all three points, but it’s just three points."
Poveda and Firpo? Included this weekend?
"Yes. Ian came back with a smile on his face and lots of confidence because he had good performances at this level, he was also quite impressive in training, I like what he’s shown so far so let’s see, we have two more days, but he has a good chance to be in the squad. The same for Firpo, he has had proper training session and we’re a bit thin at left-back. Let’s wait. We have two more days, and everyone can make their mark in training and try to impress, then we have a few decisions to make, but both of them are available."
What does the science say at the moment, are some of your players reaching their limits? Ampadu has played every minute but says he is raring to go?
"I think it’s important to listen to the data and every day we analyse data on recovery or how tired players are or if there’s an injury, we take a lot of care and try to manage the load. But, in general I don’t like this discussion too much. If I’m really honest Ethan is the only player that we could say he is a little bit tired. Apart from him, we can go through everyone, Pascal Struijk has started many games but was also not involved for many games, the same with Rodon, Byram and Luke Ayling, Cooper. Also, Georginio Rutter has started many games but was not involved for a few games, same with Gnonto, Summerville and James, they have started many games but missed games. Archie Gray has started many games, we also rested him. Most of my players, at least those in the spotlight, if you’re not capable to do this from the beginning of August in four and a half months then sorry, I’m not made for this world anymore. If I can’t keep my players fit and they play in four and a half months 16 or 17 games, we would have a problem. I don’t like this discussion because if you talk about the players are tired or we need to freshen up, at some point the players believe that they are tired. Believe me, they are all professional athletes, and they live, train, sleep and eat for this job and they need this competition. For example, at the end of the season when some play-off places are confirmed, some coaches like to rest players not to risk injuries and I tell you what, it never pays off. If you rest them for two or three weeks, they lose the rhythm and this is what you can’t allow., they need the competition once or twice a week and for that there is no problem in terms of they are not fresh for this game. If we have this turnaround right now, seven days between a game, all my players are fresh. It will be different when we play four games in 10 days, like I mentioned, I’m quite sure we won’t start every game with the same starting line-up but for this game there is not one player tired. The only one we could argue is Ampadu because he has played more or less each and every minute and has played international games, but all the other players are definitely ready to go and if Ethan says he’s recovered and fresh and highly motivated, I would reckon that he is ready to go."
How does the hectic festive period change the way you have to prepare, recover and train?
"You have to smart and more focused on good recovery and good habits in terms of nutrition and the timing of the training sessions is always tricky when you have for example a difficult away game on the 29th and you are just back home, and the players are not in bed before the early morning and two days later you have to play the next game. You have to adapt the training times and be smart in your recovery, it’s also not a secret that we won’t start all four games with the same starting line-up, you have to mix it up a little bit, that’s quite normal and that’s what we will do. In this moment it’s more like, yes, although Christmas is a family time, not for the footballers. We have to be focused on the games and this is what we’re doing."