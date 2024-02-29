Daniel Farke pre-Huddersfield press conference every word on Leeds United record chance, Archie Gray noise, Junior Firpo praise and lunchtime kick-off issues
Farke made five changes to his side for Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea who ultimately squeezed their way into the quarter-finals as Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner sealed a 3-2 success. But Leeds impressed at Stamford Bridge and now face a quick turnaround for Saturday’s league return in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby at relegation-battling Huddersfield.
After hotfooting it back from Chelsea, Farke held his pre-match press conference at 4pm on Thursday, at which there were injury updates on several Whites men. Farke revealed ahead of Wednesday night’s clash at Chelsea that both Georginio Rutter (hernia) and Ilia Gruev (hip flexor) had suffered setbacks in training, explaining their absences at Stamford Bridge. Jamie Shackleton was also set to start before falling unwell which led to Junior Firpo staying at left back.
Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville were only deemed ready for the bench after being unable to train on Monday whilst Sam Byram was an unused substitute following just two days back in training upon his return from a hamstring injury. Farke also revealed post-match that Joe Gelhardt – who was absent at Chelsea – had suffered a back spasm.
Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas are United’s other injuries at present. Here is every word from United’s German boss.
On Archie Gray after his display at Chelsea, the noise will grow, can he deal with that side of thing at his age?
"Yes, I think so. Because obviously he's still at a young age but he's so open and down to earth and humble and obviously the experience in his family also helps because they all have experienced what he is experiencing right now and that they're not over the moon and that they keep him grounded I think is also quite healthy for him. But he's also such a great guy and always humble and this is quite important because nowadays the hype around young players due to social media, due to mobile phones and pictures and videos everywhere is so big. I think it's much more complicated for young superstars nowadays then it was perhaps in my generation or 10-20 years ago even when you could be a bit like a teenager at times. So right now he has to grow up so quick. It's difficult. But he has the mindset, and also the backgrounds and also the right values in order to handle it and I'm quite confident that we'll find a good way with it."
Do you ever get the sense that certain players don't like early kick offs and maybe need a bit more encouragement or motivation or a bit more of a chat from yourself?
"If I'm honest, I don't like early kick-offs as well and I'm also not sure if as a supporter I would like early kick-offs when I have to travel and more or less without breakfast anyhow. I have to be in a pretty competitive mood and that's also always the same so it doesn't start just on 12.30, it's more like when you do the the team talk and the team meeting before in the hotel. It feels like 'okay. you do this straightaway after your first coffee and the players have to eat whatever. It's a strange time - their carbs, their noodles, their rice anyhow at seven/half seven/ eight o'clock - it doesn't feel natural. So it can then also be a bit tricky to be in a competitive mood. But to be honest, meanwhile we are also used to it and also use that. Okay, the early kick off is a bit strange and sometimes also a bit special and once you're there and have pressed the button, then you forget also a bit about the timing and then you're on it. I don't like it if I'm honest and not one player likes it. I also would at least imagine that the supporters don't like it when they have to travel that early. At least it allows you to be a bit earlier back home on the sofa after the game. That's the only positive. But right now we are used to it and for that we make the best out of it."
If you do win it's a club record (ten league wins in a row) - that would be some achievement?
"Yes, I think we are already joint-leaders (with the record). If I am honest, yes, I would take another win, definitely. Not so much for the record books but just in order to stabilise and improve our situation further on. The guys are on an amazing run but we also want to be there in a good position after 46 games and for that each and every point counts and especially in such a game, such a difficult game after hard work yesterday night. It's important that we keep going."
On derbies and Huddersfield boss André Breitenreiter - what is he going to expect?
"Yes, it's always obviously a bit special. It's a local game and then everyone is even a bit more on it. But Andre is also a pretty experienced coach. He has managed also in several derbies, for example in Germany he was once a coach of Schalke 04. When they play against Borussia Dortmund you are just allowed to speak about your opponent in post postcodes and you can't can't use the name of the opponents. It's quite good. I like this a little bit. And so he's used to play such a big game so I think it's not a big, big advantage. But you have to be on it. So obviously they are on the back of a really good result last weekend. From his one game in charge he has one win, lots of positivity right now since he since he overtook, and they will try to use this momentum as well especially also to play with lots of intensity and energy in such a local game and for that we are fully aware of the situation. We are fully aware that we face a side who will try to play with lots of intensity and are highly motivated against us. But we are also a bit used to it, it's more or less for each and every team the same against us and for that, yes, we need again to find the right answers in order to stay in our successful rhythm."
What about Shackleton, any better?
"No. He really feels unwell, also with a headache so he's definitely out for the game on Saturday. A bit of improvement with Joe Gelhardt, actually again he was not capable to train today but it has eased up a little bit, his back pain after his back spasm. There's a light light chance that he could be involved but it depends if it improves further on over the next 24 hours."
You said Shackleton was going to play instead of Firpo at Chelsea because Firpo has played a lot lately. How is Firpo, is that a change you could make at Huddersfield - with maybe Sam or Archie on the left?
"No Junior is alright. Obviously he also played yesterday and then 90 minutes and actually I would have preferred to be a bit more careful. That was the reason why I would have liked to start Jamie. Sam was not prepared for long term appearance. Also I have to keep up in mind that he needs always a bit longer until he is then there really ready for the game after just one or two sessions and then to handle the pace of the Chelsea wingers. For an emergency case, I think I would have brought Sam in during extra-time but not before. So Junior had to go the whole distance and I am also quite pleased because I think in the last league game he didn't have his best day in terms of in terms of attacking. He kept Fatawu relatively quiet, a really good winger but I think in going forward he has shown in the weeks before that he can be much more dangerous and I think yesterday it was a step forward and especially in going forward. He had some good passes and it was also brave to create a lot together with Jaidon Anthony over the wing. I think for his confidence it was in the end then also good to have the game going forward. Obviously there was one or two scenes when he could have done a bit better in terms of defending but overall I think it was another step forward again, and for that then I was in the end quite pleased that he played because yes, he's played against one of the really good sides of this country and he was competitive then. I think this will do a lot for his confidence again and so we'll see how we recovers. It was not too bad today and I think he's available also for Saturday."
What is your relationship like with Huddersfield boss André Breitenreiter? You met a few times in Germany?
"Yes we know each other very well, also in Germany like I mentioned. I think it's a fantastic signing for Huddersfield because he's really experienced and a very good coach. He has also experiences in different types of clubs and he was also in Switzerland. He worked together with Wily Gnonto by the way in Switzerland and worked together with Georginio Rutter at Hoffenheim. So I know him quite quite well. He's a really good guy and even more a really good coach and it doesn't make our task easier because I think they will use also this new energy and this positivity and especially also the new confidence after the last win and I expect really a difficult game. We both know also how we set up teams so I know that he likes to play with lots of intensity and also with high intensity in the pressing. So I think we both know each other well. It's for both of us although it's the first time that we meet each other here in the Championship, so nothing really new and for that I think both coaches are prepared. It's always great to see him because he's a really, really great guy. But so far, there was also not the time for a personal meeting so far, due to the relentless schedule and I'm looking forward to have a little chat at least with him and then we also have the time to sit down a little bit at some point in the future."
On the derby
"It's a local game and everyone is always a bit more on it. You have to be on it they are on the back of a really good result last weekend and lots of positivity."
On the momentum at the moment
"Yes, we are in a good rhythm and we know this and we can play with confidence and so it's also good that also the players who have perhaps in the recent weeks not that much in the spotlight were able to deliver such a performance yesterday night because we need this competition. We have a pretty tight group but it's also good within the tight group still to have options and that each and every player knows 'okay, I have to deliver on a daily basis, on the training pitch and also in the games in order to maintain my place in the starting line-up and once a player is not there was his best days. we have the chance also to react right now. I think it's important to know when you have such a quick turnaround especially because of this travel situation as well and the early kick off then it's also good that you know 'okay you can perhaps bring some fresh legs on the pitch. We won't rotate on 11 positions in comparison to the game yesterday but I think a bit fresh legs and a few new fresh energies is also needed and this is what we have to keep in mind keep in mind for tomorrow."
On the early kick off - is there a big difference in just a few hours?
"Yes, because the first hours are always important in terms of recovery and especially once you have travel away. At Chelsea we were in the early hours of this morning just back home so it's always a bit tricky with the biorythym and also with the sleep. Obviously, at least tonight we've got a proper sleep but then also we have to travel only into the hotel, you have to get up early. So if you want to perform at half one, it's also not like you show up at 12 o'clock and then you perform. In order to be there you have to wake up at least five or six hours before kick-off so that means you have to get up really, really early in order to be prepared. We are used to it a little bit because quite often we have a 12.30pm kick-off but especially once you have such a quick turnaround it makes a difference and it's never never helpful. Yes, it's sometimes tricky because you just talked about three hours or two and a half hours but these two and a half hours could be also decisive because it affects also the sleeping rhythm. But again, I don't want to complain too much. I mentioned also in the last days, the situation is like it is. But after having such a difficult away game on Wednesday evening with not a proper sleep, yes, of course it's not that great in terms of recovery."