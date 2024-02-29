"No Junior is alright. Obviously he also played yesterday and then 90 minutes and actually I would have preferred to be a bit more careful. That was the reason why I would have liked to start Jamie. Sam was not prepared for long term appearance. Also I have to keep up in mind that he needs always a bit longer until he is then there really ready for the game after just one or two sessions and then to handle the pace of the Chelsea wingers. For an emergency case, I think I would have brought Sam in during extra-time but not before. So Junior had to go the whole distance and I am also quite pleased because I think in the last league game he didn't have his best day in terms of in terms of attacking. He kept Fatawu relatively quiet, a really good winger but I think in going forward he has shown in the weeks before that he can be much more dangerous and I think yesterday it was a step forward and especially in going forward. He had some good passes and it was also brave to create a lot together with Jaidon Anthony over the wing. I think for his confidence it was in the end then also good to have the game going forward. Obviously there was one or two scenes when he could have done a bit better in terms of defending but overall I think it was another step forward again, and for that then I was in the end quite pleased that he played because yes, he's played against one of the really good sides of this country and he was competitive then. I think this will do a lot for his confidence again and so we'll see how we recovers. It was not too bad today and I think he's available also for Saturday."