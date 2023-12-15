"Not out of the loads and because of this turnaround. This turnaround, four days between the games, it's not a problem at all. If my players wouldn't be fit enough to play (after) four days, I would do something wrong in training, at least to start a game. For that, this turnaround - Tuesdays, Saturdays, it's not a problem at all. In general, so I think my general thought is that it's important that you use the whole squad but I'm not a big believer in a game in out, in out, that you always switch and never come into a rhythm. It's more or less to use the whole squad over the course of the whole season. So there are different periods have. For example Luke Ayling was starting a lot in the beginning of the season or the same with Liam Cooper. Right now is a period where they don't start many games, but it can change or whatever with our offensive players - Cree Summerville, Daniel James - they've missed a few games in the beginning of the season, also Georgi Rutter due to injuries or illnesses. And yes, for example, Willy Gnonto was starting many games at the beginning of the season. Right now he has to wait a little bit. So I think it's always important that you have not just XI players. It's more like you need a group of 17-18 players who share more or less the minutes and also some younger players who are there perhaps with less minutes but in total over the course of the whole season with 46 games you need many players with many minutes and I can hardly see one player who is there and gets all the minutes. I'm not a big believer in, in out, in out because then you never come into a rhythm and with this way. Also, if you perform then you keep your position in the squad and perhaps you can also afford sometimes to have a bad or a bad game but you can't afford when there's competition to have two or three bad games in a row otherwise a different player will become the chance so with this way I think I was pretty successful also on this level for some other clubs and this is more or less my general approach. I would never speak about 'okay, I've always this starting line up in my head for the whole season. It's just a question of momentum and when you deliver then you have a good chance to keep your spot in the starting line-up. And when not then a different player gets gets a chance. Obviously when you have periods over Christmas with, whatever, four games in nine days then of course also you have to change also a little bit. But this turnaround with four days between the games, it's not a problem."