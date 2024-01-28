BIG CHANCE - Patrick Bamford came close for Leeds United against Plymouth Argyle but the FA Cup Fourth Round tie ended in a draw. Pic: Tony Johnson

A 1-1 draw in Saturday's Elland Road tie wasn't quite the last thing Farke needed, with some long away days coming up and a Saturday February 17 lunchtime league visit to Plymouth already in the books. Defeat was the last thing he wanted, insisting on Friday that he'd rather take a replay and another 640-mile round trip to Home Park than an exit from the competition. There was no way he could dress up the draw and resulting additional fixture, in an already hectic season, as a good result but handily there was a worse fate to point to.

"It's not a non-league side or even the sixth tier, even a side from the sixth tier can win on this level, as we've learned today," he quipped in his post-match press conference, pointing squarely at his long-time rivals Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys were dumped out of the cup by National League South outfit Maidstone United, at Portman Road no less, in one of the day's early kick-offs.

Drawing with Plymouth, having been a goal to the good and in complete control of the game, was still a blow however, even if Farke was not minded to go in two-footed on his team. He made six changes, which was perhaps always going to mess with the rhythm of a side in good form, handing opportunities to players who haven't had many of late. Therein lay the biggest disappointment because though you can lead a horse to water, you cannot make it drink.

Farke is a big believer in creating a meritocracy, where chances are earned, deserved and not freely given. Charlie Cresswell was back in the matchday squad having cleared the air with his manager, but the pre-game message from Farke was clear - the door might be open again, you'll still have to prove yourself worthy to walk through it. The centre-back, named among the substitutes, was never going to start simply because this was only a cup game. Leeds named two goalkeepers to make up the bench, because as easy as it might have been to call up an Under 21 outfield player, Farke has evidently not been significantly impressed to include them in his plans.

Others did get chances though, because Farke did need to rest some bodies, because Leeds have injuries and because those coming in have evidently done enough to earn a spot. Willy Gnonto, another who had to bend to the manager's rules earlier this season, came into the side, along with Joel Piroe, Jamie Shackleton, Sam Byram, Liam Cooper and Jaidon Anthony. This was a golden opportunity to do what the likes of Patrick Bamford and Ilia Gruev have done in recent weeks, and change Farke's mind on his first-choice XI.

There was a big cheer for Gnonto as he won his first tackle of the afternoon. There were groans for his first, horribly mis-hit shot from 20 yards and then gasps as he crashed the ball off the crossbar, via the gloves of Conor Hazard. Beyond that flurry of early action, Gnonto made little noise for the rest of the afternoon. Piroe's story was a similar one, it just played out in reverse because his notable involvement came late on. Neither man really grabbed their opportunity with both hands.

Anthony, at least, provided the highlight of the tie. The winger looked dangerous early on. He had run onto a Georginio Rutter pass to strike the post in the seconds before Gnonto rattled the woodwork. And having duly readjusted his sights, he danced his way into the area and unleashed a beautiful curling effort into the far corner of Hazard's net. It was perfect precision. The t-shirt he unveiled in celebration and tribute to his recently-passed mother Donna read: "Rest in perfect peace mum." A perfect moment, spoiled only by a yellow card from referee Lewis Smith.

The goal was the least Leeds deserved, because they assumed total control in the first half. A central midfield of Ethan Ampadu and Gruev clamped down on the visitors, keeping them pinned into their own half. All they lacked as they moved Plymouth around with ease was a second, killer goal, but as the sides went off for the break there was no sense that this one would take a turn.

Leeds once again dominated possession from the outset in the second half, albeit lessening their grip on proceedings just a little. Plymouth won a corner, then another, and then midway through the half came a Byram goal-line header away from an equaliser. Ryan Hardie knocked the ball over Illan Meslier and watched in agony as Leeds' left-back got there to nod it away.

The longer it went without a second for Leeds, the more Plymouth grew in belief and by finding the net they made it a real cup tie. Shackleton went off chasing possession and when he didn't win it the visitors were able to break down his flank. Everyone else got pulled towards the ball, including Byram, and it went into space that Adam Randell suddenly occupied to beat Meslier, Anthony trailing in his wake.

In the 17 minutes that remained Leeds had chances aplenty to put themselves in the fifth round, properly, but they didn't take them. Bamford came on to bring a fine stop from Hazard with his first touch and Gruev brought an even better one a minute later with a wonderstrike from distance. Piroe, quiet for the most part, sparked to life with a volley that sailed wide. Bamford missed the target too from a few yards out, with he and Mateo Joseph competing for the same loose ball. When that didn't go in, minds turned reluctantly to a trip to Plymouth. Another one.