Daniel Farke on Leeds United trialist as boss reiterates transfer window ambition message

Byram has been on trial with the Whites following his departure from Norwich City and the Thorp Arch academy graduate featured again at Hearts in the final friendly of the summer. The right-back has been used on the opposite side of the back four by Farke and with Junior Firpo currently out with another injury issue, Byram has joined Leo Hjelde as the German's left-back options. Farke is not yet ready to say that Leeds will offer the 29-year-old a deal.

"We will see, so we will assess right now," said the manager. "We have not discussed so far but we know what we've got. Sam is a great lad, great attitude, experienced, homegrown player, free agent so then I don't find many, many arguments against him, with more or less some really good performances.

“But yes, we'll have a closer look at this. It's not a big topic and not a big issue. But we're all happy that he's gone through this pre-season without any injuries and also we need to listen to what he thinks and what he wants and then I will come to a conclusion I think over the next week."

VERDICT: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above, on Sam Byram. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire.

So far in the window Leeds have added midfielder Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for £7m and goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United for around £400k. The latter is a 'brilliant' signing for Leeds according to Farke and one they needed to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

The manager has made no secret of his desire to bolster the ranks in all positions but suggested on a number of occasions that it's not an easy task financially.

Speaking ahead of the final week of pre-season before Cardiff City visit Elland Road in the league opener, Farke reiterated that the club's ambitions need to matched with more transfer business.

Farke aded: "I've spoken about this quite in length, also last week, that I think we if we want to be ambitious, we will need a few more signings. But we also have to stick to the to the financial circumstances of what we can do and we also accept this, so we try to work unbelievably hard until the end of August to present our supporters with the best possible squad in order to be successful.